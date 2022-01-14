Toby Overdorf hits a personal high, raises $22K to defend House seat

Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf of Palm City doesn’t have a challenger to stop him from winning a third term in the House, but he did have his best fundraising month on record in December to defend his seat should one emerge.

The Representative for House District 83 raised $22,200 last month, the most he’s ever raised since opening his current campaign account in November 2020. He won’t be able to raise much money in the next two months, though. Lawmakers are not supposed to collect cash while the Legislature is in Session.

Still, December’s haul was propelled by contributions from various sectors such as health care, entertainment, construction, insurance, real estate, political consultants, and law firms. His campaign now has $56,518 to spend, should any challenger emerge.

Entertainment organizations accounted for the biggest share — $5,000 — of Overdorf’s December contributions. Three Disney affiliates gave him $1,000 each, as did NBC/Universal Media, Universal City, California, and Seminole Tribe in Hollywood, part of the gaming industry.

The construction industry chipped in $3,000 from three different sources: ABC-PAC, East Coast Chapter in Coconut Creek, which represents construction interests; Engineering Design and Construction of Palm City; and White Rock Quarries of West Palm Beach.

Two affiliates of the hospital chain HCA Healthcare in Tallahassee each gave Overdorf $1,000 checks. And political consultants at the same Tallahassee address, Ericks Consultants and TSE Consultants, each gave Overdorf $1,000. Real Property Probate & Trust in Tallahassee contributed $2,000.

Rounding out Overdorf’s list of $1,000 contributors were Margaret Overdorf of Palm City; MTO Global, Palm City company; FPF Fire, a Tallahassee-based firefighters’ political committee; American Flood Action PC of Tallahassee; Chevron’s governmental affairs division in San Ramon, California; and the Florida Bankers Association PAC of Tallahassee.

Overdorf, an environmental consultant, spent little in December — $400 in bookkeeping services with Renee Rizzuti in Palm City and $375 with GLC Consulting in Stuart for event planning and fundraising.

While Overdorf is currently unchallenged in HD 83, one House redistricting map shows his district changing to House District 85. Another map under consideration shows him living in House District 86.

For now, though, his district in the Port St. Lucie metro area straddles Martin and St. Lucie counties and includes Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Ocean Breeze Park, Sewall’s Point, and the unincorporated regions Jensen Beach, North River Shores, Palm City and Rio.