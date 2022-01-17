Ron Howse, Rusty Roberts reappointed to Florida Transportation Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Ronald Howse and Russell “Rusty” Roberts to the Florida Transportation Commission.

The Governor announced the decision Friday. Roberts, of Longwood, is a transportation consultant and previously served as vice president of government affairs for Brightline Trains.

He also served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. John Mica and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Roberts is a member of Floridians for Better Transportation, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the American Public Transportation Association.

Howse, of Cocoa, is the President of Real Deal Development Group and the current Chairman of the Florida Transportation Commission.

A University of Central Florida graduate, Howse has also served on the Eastern Florida State College District Board of Trustees since 2015. Among other distinctions, Howse is a former board member of the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Osceola County Chamber of Commerce, and the former Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Altamonte Springs.

The Florida Transportation Commission was created in 1987 to serve as a citizen’s oversight board for the Florida Department of Transportation. This oversight has since been expanded to include Florida’s expressway authorities and regional transportation authorities.

The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.