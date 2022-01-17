January 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron Howse, Rusty Roberts reappointed to Florida Transportation Commission
Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoJanuary 17, 20222min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan takes over as lead Republican on Ways and Means Health Subcommittee

HeadlinesInfluence

‘They’re perhaps 1%’: Ileana Garcia signals support for abortion ban, even for victims of rape, incest

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis’ office offers a proposed congressional redistricting map

desantis_villages
The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Ronald Howse and Russell “Rusty” Roberts to the Florida Transportation Commission.

The Governor announced the decision Friday. Roberts, of Longwood, is a transportation consultant and previously served as vice president of government affairs for Brightline Trains.

He also served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. John Mica and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Roberts is a member of Floridians for Better Transportation, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the American Public Transportation Association.

Howse, of Cocoa, is the President of Real Deal Development Group and the current Chairman of the Florida Transportation Commission.

A University of Central Florida graduate, Howse has also served on the Eastern Florida State College District Board of Trustees since 2015. Among other distinctions, Howse is a former board member of the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, Osceola County Chamber of Commerce, and the former Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Altamonte Springs.

The Florida Transportation Commission was created in 1987 to serve as a citizen’s oversight board for the Florida Department of Transportation. This oversight has since been expanded to include Florida’s expressway authorities and regional transportation authorities.

The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'They're perhaps 1%': Ileana Garcia signals support for abortion ban, even for victims of rape, incest

nextVern Buchanan takes over as lead Republican on Ways and Means Health Subcommittee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories