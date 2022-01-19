January 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate passes health care liability protections as providers look to House to do the same
Image via Colin Hackley.

Christine Jordan SextonJanuary 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Senate debates legislative map that will shape its 2022 political environment

HeadlinesInfluence

Independent contractor protections bill clears House committee

HeadlinesInfluence

State official gushes over influx of federal early childhood funding in House committee talk

Chris Sprowls
The Florida Senate is giving nursing homes, hospitals and doctors what they want. Will the House move next?

A must-pass bill for Florida’s nursing homes, doctors and hospitals cleared the Florida Senate Wednesday by a mostly partisan 22-13 vote.

Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart voted for the bill. She was the only member of her party in the chamber to support the bill.

Sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, the bill (SB 7014) extends through June 1, 2023 the protections health care providers currently have from COVID-19 related lawsuits. Senate Democrats all voted against the measure. Four senators have excused absences and did not vote.

The current law that shields businesses and health care providers from COVID-19-related lawsuits was one of the first measures passed by the Legislature during the 2021 Session. The law makes clear that to successfully sue a health care provider for COVID-19, the plaintiff must prove gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

While general businesses were provided indefinite immunity liability protections, health care providers were afforded such protection only through March 2022. House Speaker Chris Sprowls pushed for the limit on health care-related lawsuits. But as of publication, no House companion bill has been filed extending the liability protections.

The bill is a tacit acknowledgment that the COVID-19 pandemic remains an ongoing concern even as legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis have pushed laws and policies designed to keep businesses and local governments from imposing mandates and lockdowns.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted last week to introduce a committee bill to extend the lawsuit protections. HB 7021 will next be heard by the House Judiciary Committee.

Burgess’ bill extends the existing law through June 1, 2023, the same expiration date included in other recently enacted laws relating to COVID-19. That includes one law that bans Florida employers from requiring their staff to get vaccinated without giving employees at least five different avenues to opt out.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharter school bill unanimously passes second House committee

nextSenate passes health care liability protections as providers look to House to do the same

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories