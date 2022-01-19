Senate passes health care liability protections as providers look to House to do the same

A must-pass bill for Florida’s nursing homes, doctors and hospitals cleared the Florida Senate Wednesday by a mostly partisan 22-13 vote.

Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart voted for the bill, the only member of her party in the chamber to support it.

Sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, the bill (SB 7014) extends through June 1, 2023 the protections health care providers currently have from COVID-19-related lawsuits. Senate Democrats all voted against the measure. Four senators have excused absences and did not vote.

The current law that shields businesses and health care providers from COVID-19-related lawsuits was one of the first measures passed by the Legislature during the 2021 Session. The law makes clear that to successfully sue a health care provider for COVID-19, the plaintiff must prove gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

While general businesses were provided indefinite immunity liability protections, health care providers were afforded such protection only through March 2022. House Speaker Chris Sprowls pushed for the limit on health care-related lawsuits. But as of publication, no House companion bill has been filed extending the liability protections.

The bill is a tacit acknowledgment that the COVID-19 pandemic remains an ongoing concern even as legislators and Gov. Ron DeSantis have pushed laws and policies designed to keep businesses and local governments from imposing mandates and lockdowns.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted last week to introduce a committee bill to extend the lawsuit protections. HB 7021 will next be heard by the House Judiciary Committee.

Burgess’ bill extends the existing law through June 1, 2023, the same expiration date included in other recently enacted laws relating to COVID-19. That includes one law that bans Florida employers from requiring their staff to get vaccinated without giving employees at least five different avenues to opt out.