Democratic National Committee blasts Ron DeSantis’ ‘war on science’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) weighed in on the flap between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the federal government over the decision to stop the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

The DNC comments track closely with those made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier Tuesday.

“DeSantis has spent nearly two years putting politics above his constituents’ lives by pursuing policies that have prolonged the pandemic and allowed it to spiral out of control in his state,” asserted DNC spokesperson Adonna Biel.

“Now he’s throwing a temper tantrum over a COVID treatment that even the drug makers themselves confirm is ineffective against the omicron variant, which now makes up at least 99% of new cases nationwide. Instead of advocating for vaccines and boosters that will keep his constituents safe, DeSantis has declared war on science, and it’s Floridians who will pay the price,” Biel added.

Earlier in the day, Press Secretary Psaki projected her own umbrage on the Governor’s “crazy” position.

“Let’s just take a step back here just to realize how crazy this is,” Psaki said during a press briefing. “These treatments, the ones that they are fighting over, that the Governor’s fighting over, do not work against omicron and they have side effects. That is what the scientists are saying.”

“We have sent [Florida] 71,000 doses of treatments that are effective against omicron, and also effective against delta. And they are still advocating for treatments that don’t work. We have seen, unfortunately from the beginning, unfortunately from the mouths of election officials, people advocating for things that don’t work,” Psaki added.

Though Psaki claims to have offered Florida everything it needs, DeSantis had a different take Tuesday in Crawfordville, where he addressed the matter at a press conference.

The Governor rejected the premise that the treatments don’t work against omicron, saying Florida proved differently and that patients had the right to “try” the treatment despite changing federal guidance.

“We have had people use it, and we have had good results. It’s not 100%, we understand that. But you also don’t know when someone goes in whether it’s omicron or delta. Yes, mostly in Florida it’s going to be omicron at this point,” DeSantis conceded. “But it’s really a reckless decision.”

“Even if with omicron it’s half as effective, or even 25% as effective, that’s better than nothing for people,” the Governor added.

DeSantis suggested the monoclonal moratorium was driven by a failure to “stockpile” the treatment by the federal government.

“I think part of it is they don’t have enough treatments to go around,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis vowed to “fight back” against the White House, but when asked how he might do that, he said little that could be taken as concrete.

“We’ll see,” the Governor said.