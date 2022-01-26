January 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Odds improve for lottery winner anonymity as Senate bill nears floor vote

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 26, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Freedom from discomfort or a knowledge ban? ‘Stop W.O.K.E. Act’ moves in House.

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel OK’s Joseph Ladapo nomination after Democrats storm out

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel tops strawberry shortcake state dessert bill with whipped cream

florida lottery5
'These winners endure all types of scams, harassment and even loss of life.'

A bill that would shield lottery winners in Florida from having their names revealed to the public for three months is now one legislative hurdle from reaching a full vote in the Senate.

Members of the Senate Government Oversight and Accountability Committee gave a unanimous thumbs-up Wednesday to a bill (SB 170) by Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton that would create a public-records exemption for the names of people who win lottery prizes of $250,000 or more.

Under the proposed change, big-pot lotto winners would be able to keep their names private for 90 days from the day they claim their winnings. If they choose to do so, they could still waive confidentiality.

Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis, who is carrying the House twin of the bill (HB 159), said the $250,000 limit came at the recommendation of Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis.

“The reason behind the 90 days,” Polsky said Wednesday, “is to give a lottery winner sufficient time to plan responsibly by notifying family, obtaining financial advice and even getting the funds into investments. It will also provide time for the winner to put security measures in place while ultimately disclosing the information to the public.”

The bill is a sequel to an identical measure Polsky and Davis filed last Legislative Session. The House passed Davis’ bill 117-1, but Polsky’s version stalled in committee and failed to make it to the Senate floor.

Last Session, the First Amendment Foundation said of the legislation: “This exemption thoughtfully and properly balances the privacy concerns of lottery winners and the public’s right to know.”

Davis’ bill already has cleared the two committees it was referred to this Session and is ready for the House floor. Polsky’s measure has passed through two and awaits a hearing in the Senate Rules Committee.

Because the legislation would create a new public record exemption, both bills require a two-thirds vote among members present in each chamber to pass. The proposal would take effect immediately after becoming law, but unless lawmakers move to extend the legislation, it would sunset in October 2027.

Florida law already keeps the addresses and phone numbers of lottery winners private, but their names are currently made public to show the winners are legitimate.

Speaking for her bill earlier this month, Davis read news stories of lottery winners who were killed after claiming their prizes.

In one of the more well-known cases, Florida man Abraham Shakespeare won a $30 million lottery. Three years later, in 2006, he was murdered by a person who befriended him after his win.

“These winners endure all types of scams, harassment and even loss of life,” Polsky said. “We all dream of winning a big lottery prize. Unfortunately for some people, the dream becomes a nightmare.”

___

Renzo Downey of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse panel tops strawberry shortcake state dessert bill with whipped cream

nextSenate panel OK's Joseph Ladapo nomination after Democrats storm out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist announces ‘Affordable Florida for All’ plan, targets Public Service Commission reform
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more