Fraternal Order of Police endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election

For the second time in a matter of days, Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Jacksonville for yet another law enforcement endorsement.

The state Fraternal Order of Police endorsed the Governor’s re-election from its Jacksonville headquarters, just days after the vast majority of sheriffs and police chiefs in the state called for a second DeSantis term.

In prior election cycles, law enforcement endorsements came later and were sometimes even bipartisan. In 2022, however, these endorsements are generally Republican and deliberately frontloaded.

DeSantis recapped various 2022 legislative priorities, vowing that he would come through for law enforcement.

“There’s not going to be any question. People around the country, they’re going to know that Florida is the place to be for law enforcement, because we have your back,” DeSantis said to applause.

The Governor alluded to the realities he faced as a candidate in 2018 that he doesn’t face now in 2022.

“When you’re first running, no one knows. You don’t really know what people will do. They’ll always tell you they’ll do these great things, but how many of them actually follow through on what they said they were going to do? You look at what we said we would do on a whole range of issues, we accomplished what we promised and then some,” DeSantis noted.

“And that’s what I think is important. When we’re out here and I tell you I’ve got your back, you don’t have to worry. You’re going to be able to cash that check when you need to. If I’m with you, I’m with you,” DeSantis said, promising to stand with police no matter what “challenges” may come.

“When people come at you — they throw the flaming arrows — I stand firm, we fight back and we win. And that’s what we’re going to do in ’22,” DeSantis added.

“We believe in Gov. DeSantis and there is no doubt that he will continue to serve our state and his constituents fairly, and with a focus on safety and prosperity,” said Bobby Jenkins, president of the Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police.

Jenkins continued, “The Fraternal Order of Police have worked hand-in-hand with Gov. DeSantis and have given him our continued faith in his dedication to his community and to the men and women of law enforcement. Gov. Ron DeSantis has shown an understanding of the dangers law enforcement officers encounter and has welcomed conservative, common-sense solutions to the problems and risks we face daily. Through his leadership and actions, Gov. Ron DeSantis has restored the faith of Florida’s police officers.”