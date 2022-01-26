January 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Police Chiefs Association endorses Gov. DeSantis
Image via Jason Delgado

Jason DelgadoJanuary 26, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill deeming churches essential during emergencies progresses despite possible flaws

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to discount property tax bills for essential workers advances

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers look to float millions to projects helping manatees

IMG_6853
The association credited DeSantis with a 'zero-tolerance' approach toward violence against police.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid Wednesday at a campaign event in Tallahassee.

The endorsement comes after a years-long effort by DeSantis to appeal to Florida’s law enforcement community.

Speaking alongside DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, FPCA President Stephan Dembinsky described DeSantis as an ally of cops with a proven record of prioritizing police.

He lauded DeSantis’ efforts to attract more candidates into Florida’s policing community.

He also credited DeSantis’ rollout of the anti-riot bill (HB 1), a proposal that created laws cracking down on rioters and violent demonstrators in Florida.

Dembinsky also serves as the director of the Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department.

“Under this administration, violent and disorderly assembly, destroying property and harassing and threatening citizens is unacceptable,” Dembinsky told attendees. “Under his leadership, there is zero-tolerance for those who would attack the brave men and women who serve and safeguard our communities.”

The FPCA is the nation’s third-largest police chiefs’ association. News of the endorsement comes a day after 58 of Florida’s 67 sheriffs endorsed DeSantis.

DeSantis is pushing a slew of proposals that would jump-start law enforcement recruitment efforts in Florida.

Among other initiatives, the Republican Governor is asking lawmakers to bump the pay of state law enforcement officers, provide another round of bonuses to current cops and cover training expenses for cops who transfer into Florida from elsewhere.

DeSantis touted the proposal as the “best law enforcement package” in the nation. The bill also would provide police academy scholarships to new candidates.

“We’re gonna make sure that we’re doing what we need to do to keep our community safe… When you have crime running rampant in these places, the entire quality of life goes down the toilet,” DeSantis said of cities that do not support police.

A GOP presidential contender behind former President Donald Trump, DeSantis garnered national media attention by fashioning Florida as a state where law and order reigns supreme.

At the event, he lambasted cities that do not support cops and those that slash police budgets.

He blasted local leaders and prosecutors in San Francisco, who he says have fostered a “culture of lawlessness” in the Golden City.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed cut the local police budget by $120 million in 2020, per the New York Post.

“America’s streets in some cases have been ravaged with crime, communities have been decimated… We will not stand for that because we stand firm on the side of law and order,” Nuñez said.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Sen. Annette Taddeo are among the Democratic candidates seeking to oust DeSantis in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJustice Stephen Breyer to retire; Joe Biden to fill vacancy

nextDonald Trump Jr. is competitive with Ron DeSantis in fresh 2024 poll

One comment

  • Charles

    January 26, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    Of course the FPCA endorsement was for DeSantis.
    It’s the right choice for Florida at the right time. End the “wokeness” far left crap now.
    Time to punish the media who don’t report “ALL” sides of the issues. Time to rid Florida yellow journalism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist announces ‘Affordable Florida for All’ plan, targets Public Service Commission reform
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more