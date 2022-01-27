January 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New survey shows Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump with similar odds in matchup versus Joe Biden
If it weren't for Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis would be the 2024 front-runner.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 27, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to broaden cross-county burglary penalties clears final Senate committee

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami punts on gambling ban vote after Commission misdeal

HeadlinesTech

State files complaint against Vroom over delayed title transfers, lawmakers look for solutions

FLAPOL092121CH021
Pollsters keep testing the Trump or DeSantis question.

A new survey suggests that while neither Gov. Ron DeSantis nor former President Donald Trump would defeat President Joe Biden in 2024, DeSantis may be the stronger candidate of the two.

Biden received 41% of the vote against either potential Republican nominee, but DeSantis’ 33% was better than Trump’s 31%.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted by the Marquette Law School between Jan. 10 and Jan. 21. It envisioned a D +4 electorate made up of 26% Republicans, 30% Democrats, and the remainder claiming not to belong to either party.

The pollsters also tracked the question of DeSantis’ favorability. He is at net -12 in this survey, with 22% of those polled regarding DeSantis favorably, and 34% regarding him unfavorably. Trump, meanwhile, registered at a net -35, with 67% of respondents disliking the former President.

While this poll tracked the relative viability of the two Republicans against Biden, it did not test Trump and DeSantis against each other in a question about primary preferences.

Other recent polls have posed the Trump or DeSantis question, however, and those surveys say the nomination is still the former President’s to lose.

The latest Morning Consult/POLITICO survey showed former President Trump was the choice of 49% of the 390 registered Republican voters surveyed last week, with DeSantis the preference of just 14%.

With the former President excluded from the question, his son, Donald Trump Jr., was the choice of 24% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 25%. Former Vice President Mike Pence was in third place in both scenarios, with 13% in a field with the former President, and 12% in a field excluding the senior Trump.

The Morning Consult/POLITICO poll also tracked DeSantis and Trump against Biden, and it suggested Trump was still considered to be the stronger of the two potential 2024 candidates.

Biden bested DeSantis, 44% to 39%, but the Governor led Biden with independents, 36% to 35%.

Biden was only one point ahead of Trump in that poll, with 45% support against Trump’s 44%. With independent voters, Trump had a +6 advantage.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState files complaint against Vroom over delayed title transfers, lawmakers look for solutions

nextMiami punts on gambling ban vote after Commission misdeal

One comment

  • FAKE NEWS

    January 27, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    You have to be kidding, whomever is doing this polling, is putting out FAKE NEWS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Friend of Seminole. Co. tax collector in Matt Gaetz case pleads guilty
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more