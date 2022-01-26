Donald Trump Jr. is competitive with Ron DeSantis in fresh 2024 poll

Most polling of the still hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential Primary race shows Donald Trump atop the field, with Gov. Ron DeSantis running second and winning outright when the former President is excluded from the field.

The latest Morning Consult/POLITICO survey is consistent with both of those trends, yet shows that if the former President does not run in 2024, his namesake son would be competitive even with DeSantis.

Former President Trump was the choice of 49% of the 390 registered Republican voters surveyed last week, with DeSantis the preference of just 14%. With Trump excluded, his son, Donald Trump Jr., was the choice of 24% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 25%. Former Vice President Mike Pence was in third place in both scenarios, with 13% in a field with the former President, and 12% in a field excluding the senior Trump.

The younger Trump has performed well in some polls of the race, notably in McLaughlin surveys. But he has not been ahead of DeSantis in polling since the Governor began to increase his national profile last year, so this is a microtrend to watch.

The former President and DeSantis both have tried to tamp down rumors of tension between the two. The reports come amid expectations that both are running for President in 2024 and claims it would be “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term.

“It’s totally fake news,” Trump said on Hannity last week, responding to reports of friction. “I think Ron said it last week, he said it very publicly, ‘The press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump. We’re not going to do that stuff.’”

“I have a very good relationship with Ron,” Trump added. “And intend to have it for a long time.”

DeSantis has done his part to try to quiet the speculation.

“Don’t take the bait, and just kind of keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022,” DeSantis said earlier this month on the Ruthless podcast.

In addition to tracking the 2024 Republican nomination question, the survey also tested DeSantis against President Joe Biden. Biden won that heat 44% to 39%, but the Governor led Biden with independents, 36% to 35%.