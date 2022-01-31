Chris Sprowls denounces neo-Nazi demonstrations in Central Florida

Leaders in the Florida House from both political parties denounced pro-Nazi demonstrations this weekend in Central Florida. There’s still no official word from Gov. Ron DeSantis, but he’s holding a news conference in South Florida later today.

“Yesterday’s disgusting display of antisemitism in Orlando does not reflect the values of Floridians,” tweeted Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls. “These thugs and their hateful messaging are not welcome in this state.”

The message came the day after a Nazi flag hung from an Orange County bridge. Sprowls is the highest-ranking Republican in state government to condemn the demonstration so far.

The Palm Harbor Republican’s words stood in stark contrast to a message from Christina Pushaw, Gov. DeSantis’ Press Secretary. Sunday night, Pushaw tweeted — and quickly deleted — assertions the neo-Nazi demonstration may in fact have been the work of Democratic staffers.

Florida House Democratic Leader Evan Jenne at a press availability said there’s no truth to that, and said he assumed Pushaw knew that.

“We know it’s completely false,” the Dania Beach Democrat tweeted. “Her immediate deletion of that tweet shows she was just talking trash. No more or less.”

While Jenne said he appreciated that Pushaw’s tweet was quickly taken down, he said DeSantis himself needs to weigh in with forceful words to condemn the hateful message.

“Call out that we don’t want neo-Nazis in the state of Florida. It’s not that difficult a statement to make,” Jenne said.

“I would hope the Governor would say he does not support neo-Nazis’ agenda or beliefs. That was not difficult for me to do right now, nor should it be difficult for the Governor’s Press Secretary. I think she realized she probably overstepped when she deleted that tweet. We still need a more positive statement saying exactly where the Governor stands. I believe he would be against neo-Nazis, but the people of Florida need to hear that.”

DeSantis will speak in Palm Beach County at 3 p.m. today alongside federal officials including Sen. Marco Rubio and Reps. Byron Donalds and Brian Mast.

While the event appears to center around environmental projects in the region, it will be the first news conference by the Governor since the demonstration and he is likely to have a chance to address the matter there.