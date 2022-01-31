Bryan Jones calls out ‘abhorrent’ Matt Gaetz transgender tweet

Republican congressional candidate Bryan Jones is criticizing Matt Gaetz for mockingly tweeting about a transgender college athlete.

On Sunday evening, Gaetz quote tweeted a New York Post article about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. He posted a screenshot of a media player playing the Aerosmith song “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”, a shot at Thomas, who is a trans woman.

Jones, who is running in the Republican Primary against Gaetz, said in a statement to Florida Politics that Gaetz’s post was unsolicited and a misuse of his platform.

“This is yet another example of the abhorrent behavior that is unfitting of a public servant and sitting member of Congress,” Jones said. “I’d like to see our public servants’ platforms used to build our nation up instead of tearing it down.”

Gaetz is not a stranger to controversy. The legislator is currently under investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. A person connected to Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty last week with an agreement that he will cooperate with an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

He also has promoted conspiracy theories and rhetoric commonly used by white nationalists. Gaetz previously tweeted out that the Replacement Theory is correct, as discussed on Tucker Carlson’s show, and that the Anti-Defamation League is a racist organization.