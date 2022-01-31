January 31, 2022
Bryan Jones calls out ‘abhorrent’ Matt Gaetz transgender tweet
Matt Gaetz is throwing a Panhandle music event under the pandemic bus.

Tristan Wood

gaetz
Mocking University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is the latest Gaetz controversy.

Republican congressional candidate Bryan Jones is criticizing Matt Gaetz for mockingly tweeting about a transgender college athlete.

On Sunday evening, Gaetz quote tweeted a New York Post article about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. He posted a screenshot of a media player playing the Aerosmith song “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”, a shot at Thomas, who is a trans woman.

Jones, who is running in the Republican Primary against Gaetz, said in a statement to Florida Politics that Gaetz’s post was unsolicited and a misuse of his platform.

“This is yet another example of the abhorrent behavior that is unfitting of a public servant and sitting member of Congress,” Jones said. “I’d like to see our public servants’ platforms used to build our nation up instead of tearing it down.”

Gaetz is not a stranger to controversy. The legislator is currently under investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. A person connected to Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty last week with an agreement that he will cooperate with an ongoing sex trafficking probe. 

He also has promoted conspiracy theories and rhetoric commonly used by white nationalists. Gaetz previously tweeted out that the Replacement Theory is correct, as discussed on Tucker Carlson’s show, and that the Anti-Defamation League is a racist organization. 

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

  • Ocean Joe

    January 31, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    Mr. Gaetz continues to show interest in the young folks, don’t he?

