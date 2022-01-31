January 31, 2022
What’s next for Rick Kriseman? The former St. Pete Mayor is joining Shumaker Advisors

Rick Kriesman
Shumaker also picked up former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn this month.

Shumaker Advisors announced Monday that former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is the firm’s latest personnel addition.

Kriseman will focus on urban planning and sustainable economic development on the public affairs side. He is also joining Shumaker’s law firm as Of Counsel in the Public Policy and Government Affairs service line.

Kriseman was Mayor of St. Pete from 2014 to 2022. During his time in City Hall, Kriseman advocated for clean energy and climate resiliency. Government tracking group APolitical named him one of the world’s 100 most influential climate policy leaders. He also oversaw the completion of the city’s new pier and police headquarters.

During the waning days of his tenure, community and political leaders praised Kriseman’s efforts at increasing cultural and racial equity. He was at the helm for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and also saw St. Pete through localized issues like the Clam Bayou sewage spill that led to an overhaul of the city’s approach to stormwater and wastewater.

“From hurricanes to housing and small business development to public health crises, Rick Kriseman has shown judicious, thoughtful, courageous and compassionate leadership focused on making St. Petersburg one of the top-rated cities in the U.S. for fiscal health, community engagement and quality of life,” Pinellas Democratic Party Chair Lucinda Johnston said. “We all owe him sincere thanks.”

Shumaker has become a landing pad of sorts for some of Tampa Bay’s most high profile political players.

Earlier this month, the group announced it hired former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. The two mayors are joining former Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandra Murman and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly as principals. Jolly is also an executive vice president. Long-serving Chief Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Jennie Granahan Tarr is also on the Florida team along with ex-Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward and former Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation Michael Johnston.

“Tampa Bay has incredible potential. With our top leaders and greatest minds working together, the region’s future is brighter than ever,” Kriseman said. “I am honored to join the prestigious team at Shumaker Advisors and to work with their clients who are committed to ensuring that our communities become better places for all.”

Shumaker Advisors is a subsidiary of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, one of Tampa Bay’s largest law firms. It was formed in 2017 to “provide a bridge to government, government agencies and legislators that shape the future of business.” Shumaker got into the lobby game with its Shumaker Advisors team in Ohio in 2013. It now has offices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

