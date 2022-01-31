Gamblers warm to Ron DeSantis’ White House chances

Odds that Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the 47th President of the United States have improved, according to one betting aggregator.

US-Bookies, which bases its odds on “betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal,” said Monday that DeSantis’ odds have improved in recent weeks from 8/1 to 7/1.

Also at 7/1 is Vice President Kamala Harris. Recent polling has tested DeSantis against Harris, with the Governor narrowly in front of the VP.

Former President Donald Trump is the favorite, at 3/1 odds, with current President Joe Biden at 9/2 odds, according to US-Bookies.

Trump and DeSantis are dominating the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as well.

US-Bookies notes both men have consolidated support in recent months. Since October, Trump’s odds to get the nomination have improved from 3/2 (40%) to 6/5 (45.5%). DeSantis’ odds improved from 5/1 (16.7%) to 9/2 (18.2%).

Other Republican names are farther behind. Ambassador Nikki Haley is at 8/1 odds. Former Vice President Mike Pence is at 12/1. No other name tracked has better than 22/1 odds, suggesting that well before the midterms bettors are losing confidence in a larger non-Trump field emerging in two years.

Meanwhile, Trump and DeSantis continue to make moves. Trump has resumed a rally schedule, with an event in Texas this weekend that was functionally a 2024 show of strength. DeSantis has become a national figure, fundraising across the country.

Reporting earlier this year suggested a rift between Trump and the Governor. Stories said it would be “too much to ask” for DeSantis to preemptively endorse another Trump term in 2024, while the former President reportedly lamented a “dull” DeSantis.

Trump said the reporting was off the mark.

“It’s totally fake news,” Trump contended. “I think Ron said it (earlier this month), he said it very publicly, ‘The press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump. We’re not going to do that stuff.’”