Seth Weightman enters race to succeed Mike Moore on Pasco County Commission

Seth Weightman has announced a run for the Pasco County Commission, hoping to succeed District 2 Commissioner Mike Moore, who announced his retirement Monday.

Moore has already endorsed Weightman as his successor. Weightman, who is running as a conservative, works as the municipal services manager for Republic Services Inc. in addition to running a family business with his wife.

“My family has called Pasco County home for generations, and we have always looked for ways to help our neighbors and make our community a better place,” Weightman said in a statement. “Through our work and volunteer efforts, I have heard firsthand from many Pasco residents about the needs in our community. That is why I’m running for Pasco County Commission. From better roads to creating more jobs right here in Pasco County, our County Commission can make a huge impact for generations to come.”

In announcing his candidacy, Weightman laid out his platforms, which include strengthening the local economy, investing in sustainable infrastructure, promoting public safety and preserving the community’s character with smart growth.

Weightman serves on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Board after being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2019. He’s also a Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation Board Member, AdventHealth Foundation Board Member, Florida Chapter of the National Waste and Recycling Association Chairman and Hillsborough Community College Diesel Advisory Committee Member.

Previously, Weightman has served as a trustee for Bayfront Health, and as a Florida Public Service Commission Nomination Council Member.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

The District 2 race will be an open election for the first time since 2014, when Moore was first elected to the seat. Moore said in a statement announcing his retirement that he will return to the private sector full time. The decision came after “much deliberation and discussions with family.”