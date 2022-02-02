February 2, 2022
Gov. DeSantis makes case for $100 million ‘job growth’ incentive fund

A.G. Gancarski
February 2, 2022

Desantis, Ron - 3
'I think we'll use it very well and it will make a big difference.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday made the case for full funding of his proposed Job Growth Grant Fund, which allows him to issue grants to road projects and targeted job training programs.

The fund received $50 million in the current budget, but the House plan would cut it to $25 million as legislators look to pare down the request.

DeSantis wants $100 million, an increase from previous years for money over which the Governor’s Office has sole discretion. With the Governor and legislators far apart, DeSantis defended the discretionary pool of money during a news conference in Gainesville.

“We recommended an increase,” DeSantis said. “This is something that the Governor is able to work with local communities, award things for both infrastructure and for career and job training. We’ve typically had it in the $50- to $60-million dollar range. We’re asking for $100 million because we’ve seen high impacts on it.”

DeSantis noted the fund is used for projects like expanding roads in industrial parks, as well as career education projects like increasing access to commercial driver training.

“This is something that’s critical,” DeSantis said.

“We’re asking for $100 million,” DeSantis reiterated. “I think we’ll use it very well and it will make a big difference.”

Legislators may end up agreeing, but it will take some negotiation to get to ‘yes.’

The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee Wednesday rolled out a budget that offered just 1/4 of the money sought, and also excised another high-priority DeSantis proposal: a six-month gas tax holiday.

The Job Growth Grant Fund was created during the Rick Scott administration, with the Governor seeking a discretionary incentive vehicle. Scott distributed roughly $170 million through the fund before he left office at the end of 2018.

Just as the House and Senate advance their own “sprinkle lists” of local appropriations projects during the budget process, the Job Growth Grant Fund allows the Governor to do a little sprinkling of his own. But landing on a precise number every year is a matter of negotiation on both counts.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Althea

    February 2, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    The state the Satan is responsible for the Florida inflation not Biden or the government is unholy need to have things his way he should not have sole discretion of any funds and should all go to different committees to Dole out the money as needed he will only use it to spice up things he wants like we don’t need an election police we’ve never had a problem so why are we paying for something we don’t need he’s only out for himself just like the loser was to make a name he’s the worst thing that happened to Florida with his needy ego we need to get rid of him and quit giving him what he wants what she’s just taking it anyway sorry he was ever elected

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

