Lottery winner anonymity bill hits jackpot in House

Florida would no longer gamble with the safety of lotto winners thanks to a bill OK’d Wednesday in the Florida House.

Under the proposal (HB 159), lottery winners of $250,000 or more would enjoy up to 90 days of anonymity.

The House passed the measure nearly unanimously without questions or debate. Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Howey-in-the-Hills was the only one to vote against the bill.

State law currently withholds the address and phone number of lottery wins. Their names, however, remain publicly available.

Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville, the bill sponsor, suggested the proposal would give winners time to ensure their safety and arrange their affairs.

“Unfortunately for some people that dream of winning the lottery, sometimes those dreams become a nightmare,” Davis said.

Indeed, Florida has a history of tragic ends for some winners. Davis in her opening shared several well-known stories, including the death of Florida Lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare.

After winning $30 million, Shakespeare disappeared and remained missing for several years. Later, in 2010, authorities found the Lakeland winner’s body buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of an acquaintance.

According to news reports, the father of two was murdered by a person who befriended him after his win. The murderer, Dorice “Dee Dee” Moore, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The bill is a sequel to an identical measure Democratic. Sen. Tina Polsky and Davis filed last Legislative Session. The House passed Davis’ bill the year prior, but Polsky’s version stalled in committee. Neither made it into law.

Davis’ proposal now awaits the Senate’s full consideration. The bills require a two-thirds vote among members because it would create a new public records exemption.

The proposal would take effect immediately upon becoming law. However, without lawmakers re-upping it, the legislation would sunset in October 2027.

Arizona, Delaware and Georgia are among several states who provide similar protections to lotto winners.