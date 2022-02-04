Roads to close for returning 47th annual Tallahassee marathon

The city of Tallahassee is closing several road segments across the city Sunday for the return of the 47th annual Tallahassee Marathon.

The marathon was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. With its return, the Tallahassee Police Department will be temporarily closing roads along the marathon path during various times in its 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. runtime.

Here is a list of the roads closed on Feb. 6 and when:

Closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

— Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street

— Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue

Closed from 6:30 to 9 a.m.:

— Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

— East Pensacola Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— Jefferson Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— Park Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street to 7th Avenue

— No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street

Closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon:

— FAMU Way from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way (formerly Gamble Street) to Disston Street

— FAMU Way from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Road

— FAMU Way from Lake Bradford Road to Robert and Trudie Perkins Way

— Ridge Road from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive