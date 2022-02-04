February 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Roads to close for returning 47th annual Tallahassee marathon
​FLAEYC wants you to run where you are in its 'Race for Resilience' honoring Florida’s Early Childhood Educators.

Tristan WoodFebruary 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

Tallahassee

Tallahassee Chamber scorecard highlights job increases, violent crime rise

HeadlinesTallahassee

When parents kill: Florida considers keeping details of some child deaths secret

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU to investigate air quality concerns in second building after closing Sandels Building due to contaminants

marathon runners in the city
TPD will be temporarily closing roads along the marathon path during various times in its 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. runtime.

The city of Tallahassee is closing several road segments across the city Sunday for the return of the 47th annual Tallahassee Marathon.

The marathon was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. With its return, the Tallahassee Police Department will be temporarily closing roads along the marathon path during various times in its 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. runtime.

Here is a list of the roads closed on Feb. 6 and when:

Closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

— Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street

— Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue

Closed from 6:30 to 9 a.m.:

— Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

— East Pensacola Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— Jefferson Street from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— College Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— Park Avenue from Calhoun Street to Adams Street

— No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street to 7th Avenue

— No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street

Closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon:

— FAMU Way from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way (formerly Gamble Street) to Disston Street

— FAMU Way from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Road

— FAMU Way from Lake Bradford Road to Robert and Trudie Perkins Way

— Ridge Road from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 2.4.22: United — housing — cleanup — map madness — plug it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more