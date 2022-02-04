Delegation for 2.4.22: United — housing — cleanup — map madness — plug it

United against ISIS

It’s rare these days to see partisan unity in Washington, even on international affairs.

But a successful strike against ISIS that resulted in the death of leader Abu Ibrahim Hashami al-Qurayshi earned accolades for President Joe Biden, even from some of the delegation’s staunchest conservative hawks.

Sen. Marco Rubio lauded the action on Fox News.

“I think the President made the right decision to make this call,” Rubio said. “ISIS is growing once again. It’s trying to reconstitute itself in Afghanistan to target not just American interests in the region but to come after us here at home. And so, it’s good to see raids like this.”

Similarly, Rep. Michael Waltz, who has frequently savaged Biden’s foreign policy, praised the swift action against ISIS.

“I applaud President Biden’s order to take out ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi,” the St. Augustine Beach Republican said. “For those who claim now we no longer need troops in the Middle East, we cannot conduct these types of missions without nearby bases, intelligence, special forces and local allies.”

Both suggested the need to hold similarly tough postures in other parts of the world — specifically Afghanistan, where the Taliban last year seized control of the government again after being deposed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“We currently have NONE of these capabilities to address the resurgence of ISIS and al-Qaida in Afghanistan,” Waltz said, “and I hope the Biden administration takes necessary steps to address this growing threat. God bless our brave service members.”

Democrats representing Florida offered more frank admiration for the successful attack. “ISIS is a vicious terrorist organization that threatens America and our allies,” tweeted Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

“Removing ISIS leaders from the battlefield and disrupting their activities is essential for our security,” said the Winter Park Democrat, “and nobody does this better than U.S. special operations forces.”

And Rep. Frederica Wilson also offered support to the armed service members who played a role in the mission.

The Hollywood Democrat posted: “Last night, brave members of our Armed Forces delivered justice to ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, taking a step forward in the fight against terrorism. I commend President Biden for his leadership and express gratitude to our military and intelligence community.”

Housing help

Florida lawmakers also showed they could unite in demanding more from the administration on the domestic front.

Reps. Darren Soto, a Democrat from Kissimmee, and Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, co-led a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen inquiring about a failure to disburse $676 million to Florida as part of the American Rescue Plan-spawned Homeowner Assistance Fund.

“As we continue navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners desperately need support to pay their mortgages, avoid foreclosure and prevent the loss of home energy services,” Soto said.

Democrats Kathy Castor, Charlie Crist, Val Demings, Ted Deutch, Al Lawson, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz co-signed the letter.

And while Democrats made up the bulk of names, the message pointedly pressed the administration on resources members said their constituencies lack.

“Of the 7.7 million homeowners in Florida, many may be delinquent or facing financial hardship,” the letter said. “Accordingly, we request an update regarding the delay of disbursement of these funds from the Department of Treasury. We also offer our assistance to expedite this process to get the much-needed relief to the homeowners of Florida.”

Soto expressed hope the money would come through quickly.

“I am confident that the Department of Treasury will work with us to ensure that we are living up to the promises made to the American people when this historic legislation passed,” he said.

Cleanup

Florida knows too much about recovering from natural disasters. It’s a process Sen. Rick Scott oversaw several times during two terms as Governor. But he hopes legislation he is shepherding through the Senate will lessen some of the dirty work that tends to follow storms when they make landfall.

This week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the Disaster Contract Improvement Act (S 3512), a bipartisan bill sponsored by Scott and Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

“Florida, unfortunately, is no stranger to natural disasters. Every year, hurricanes impact families and businesses across the state,” Scott said. “But Florida is resilient because of the intense preparation that goes into our disaster readiness planning. But, even when we prepare, all too often, we have seen waste, fraud and abuse following storms. It hurts our families, local governments and the American taxpayer.

“My bill, the Disaster Contracting Improvement Act, will help stop this waste and make sure that every dollar is spent with care, preserving resources for future disaster response efforts.”

The legislation would establish greater oversight for debris removal contracts for those working with FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers, the USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service, or state and local governments. The FEMA director would also require to craft and distribute guidance on such costs with governments at all levels, and the Government Accountability Office to study contracting fraud in the cleanup arena.

“This common-sense, bipartisan bill will help provide clear guidance on debris removal procedures to help communities quickly recover from devastating disasters,” Peters said.

Breaking China

As one of Congress’ most ardent China critics, Rubio wants U.S. companies to face real consequences for working with the communist government.

Florida’s senior Senator filed new legislation to sharpen the teeth of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act when it comes to relying on slave labor in the Xinjiang region.

“Name a major American company operating in China — Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel — and chances are that company has at some point carried water for the genocidal regime,” Rubio said. That rattled-off list of companies included famously liberal founders like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and conservative ones like Elon Musk. “Those actions are more valuable to the Chinese Communist Party than any monetary bribe. It is time to do something about this.”

Rubio proposed language that would identify “corrupt intent” if companies assist in denying or covering up genocide, detainment of Muslim Uyghurs or other ethnic minorities, and other human rights violations in Xinjiang or Hong Kong. It would similarly mark companies who support the industrial Belt and Road Initiative, an effort by China to modernize infrastructures for smaller countries doing business, and for anyone advocating publicly for the Chinese government or Chinese Communist Party.

Fines and other civil penalties could follow such actions while giving corporations a chance to rebut accusations and to claim any action should count as legitimate business activity unrelated to any arrangement to gain market access in the East.

In the past, Rubio leveled high-profile criticism against companies such as Disney and the NBA for publicly defending China.

Lawson vs. DeSantis

Florida’s congressional redistricting is on hold (for now), largely thanks to a dispute about the configuration of Tallahassee Democrat Al Lawson’s district. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who last month submitted a redistricting proposal that dismantled anything resembling Florida’s 5th Congressional District, has asked the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the Tallahassee-to-Jacksonville district is needed to protect minority access.

“I ask whether the Florida Constitution’s non-diminishment standard mandates a sprawling congressional district in northern Florida that stretches hundreds of miles from East to West solely to connect Black voters in Jacksonville with Black voters in Gadsden and Leon counties (with few in between) so that they may elect candidates of their choice, even without a majority,” DeSantis wrote in a filing with the court.

For Lawson’s part, he has vowed to defend the district in court. He argues CD 5 bears the protection of the federal Voting Rights Act and the Fair Districts amendment in the Florida Constitution.

“The Voting Rights Act of 1965 sought to protect the right to vote for minority communities,” the Tallahassee Democratic Congressman said. “Ron DeSantis’ effort to disenfranchise every minority voter north of Orlando is an act that will not go without a fight.”

Lawson and DeSantis notably served in Congress together for two years, representing portions of North Florida. But clearly, there’s animosity between them as this debate rages in Florida. “While disappointing, Ron DeSantis’ continued assault on the rights of Black and minority voters is not a surprise,” Lawson said. “I hope that the Florida Supreme Court chooses to respect our separation of powers, rises above politics, and avoids wading into this partisan dispute.”

Remembering Rafe

Meanwhile, Lawson and Rockledge Republican Bill Posey continue to work across the aisle to improve emergency medical treatment in schools nationwide. The Florida Congressmen just reintroduced the Access to AEDs Act, providing grants to schools for automated external defibrillation devices and CPR programs. The grants can be used as part of Cardiac Emergency Action Plans development with athletic departments.

Posey filed the bill in memory of Rafe Maccarone, a Cocoa Beach sophomore who died in 2007 after a heart attack ahead of soccer practice at his high school.

“Often, families learn far too late that their loved ones were living with a heart condition,” Lawson said. “Sudden cardiac arrest does not discriminate against age or athletes, and it is my intent to bring preventive measures to our schools and promote a public awareness about this unfortunate cause of death.”

Maccarone’s family lives on the Space Coast in Posey’s district and voiced support for the legislation.

“The importance of access to AED’s is paramount in saving students’ lives,” said Rafe’s father, Ralph Maccarone. “To save one life will mean that Rafe’s life was not in vain. The nonprofit Who We Play For has worked tirelessly to save lives in honor of Rafe Maccarone.”

American Heart Association research shows that student-athletes are twice as likely to suffer heart attacks, the leading cause of death in young athletes. But the likelihood of surviving such a cardiac event decreases 7% to 10% each minute after a heart attack with no treatment.

The AHA says as many as half of heart attack fatalities could have survived if bystanders had sooner applied CPR or used an AED.

Still swinging

Despite the fact Murphy won’t seek another term in Congress this year, Americans For Prosperity still invested in a six-week ad campaign slamming her spending votes.

“Inflation is skyrocketing, and we need to hold lawmakers accountable for the egregious spending that Americans here in Florida and across the nation are feeling at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in their wallets,” said AFP-Florida State Director Skylar Zander.

“We’re here to represent and advocate for hardworking Americans, and that’s why we’ve launched this campaign to call out lawmakers for reckless spending that only leads to rampant inflation.”

The spots note her votes in favor of the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package passed under Biden. The $1.9 trillion spending package included $1,400 direct payments to individuals and increased unemployment benefits. AFP officials say the legislation contributed to inflation.

Plug it

The threat of oil spills unites most Florida politicians regarding concerns about drilling in the region. Demings, an Orlando Democrat, has now pushed for a portion of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to cap abandoned wells in Gulf Coast states.

A release from her office cites the long-term economic and ecological damage from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010.

“As we know, the Gulf Stream carries oil and gas pollution from all across the Gulf Coast to us here in Florida,” Demings said. “Throughout my time in Congress, I have led efforts to stop offshore drilling by Florida’s coasts. By capping existing oil and gas wells that are currently spewing uncontrolled pollution, we will protect our health and safety, and ensure that Florida’s natural beauty and tourism economy is protected.”

Infrastructure spending can now be used to plug orphaned wells in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“I’m proud to have worked with both Democrats and Republicans to secure these new investments to keep Florida safe and clean and keep our economy growing,” the Congresswoman said. “I will continue working to ensure that Florida has everything we need to compete and win on the world stage. We look forward to additional funding throughout our community in the coming years.”

Vax dodgers

Dan Webster expressed alarm at allegations the Biden administration may be keeping a database on federal employees claiming religious exemptions to evade a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Clermont Republican deemed that a violation of medical privacy.

“Federal law protects employees seeking exemptions or accommodations allowed under the law from being targeted or discriminated against, yet that could happen under these registries,” the Congressman said. “I am committed to defending the First Amendment and ensuring those seeking to exercise their constitutionally protected freedoms are not subjected to intimidation or fear of discrimination.”

Webster joined Scott on a bicameral letter to the Government Accountability Office following D.C.’s Pretrial Services Agency noticing employees about the intent to compile information on exemption claims. More than 20 federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Transportation, have issued similar notices and internally shared information.

A total of 40 members of Congress signed the letter. Several Florida Republicans are signatories, including Rubio in the Senate and Bus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Donalds, Brian Mast, Posey and Waltz in the House.

Moore recognition

Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat, wants a pair of Florida Civil Rights leaders honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Congressman nominated Harry and Harriette Moore for consideration to Biden for posthumous recognition.

The Moores, who lived in Brevard County, fought Jim Crow laws in the 1930s and 40s and founded a local chapter of the NAACP. But their activism ended abruptly in 1951 when a bomb went off inside their home, killing both. Years later, as Florida Attorney General, Crist reopened an investigation into their deaths and found four Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the murders.

“Harry T. and Harriette Moore are two of our state’s greatest civil rights heroes, speaking out against segregation in Jim Crow-era Florida and demanding a voice for Black Floridians in our government and society,” Crist said. “In the face of unspeakable discrimination and violence, the Moores organized and advocated for their fellow Black Floridians, bringing together a powerful coalition that would eventually help topple Jim Crow in the South and end the evils of segregation. While serving as Attorney General of Florida, I saw it as my responsibility to help solve the Moores’ murders and bring some level of peace and resolution to their surviving family and loved ones.”

He said it’s now time for the White House to recognize the martyrs.

“It is not for their deaths that the Moores should be remembered — it is for their lives, their decades of work in pursuit of justice and equal representation, and their bold leadership that helped inspire the next generation of civil rights heroes that have rightfully become household names,” Crist said. “Harry and Harriette deserve that same recognition and respect. On behalf of the people of Florida that I represent, I am humbly asking President Biden to consider awarding them the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Flocking together

Scott Franklin wants veteran fighter pilots working in formation on shared issues. The Lakeland Republican just co-founded the MACH 1 Caucus with Republicans Mike Garcia of California and August Pfluger and Jake Ellzey of Texas.

“It’s an honor to join my fellow military jet aviators in Congress to launch the MACH 1 Caucus,” Franklin said. “I look forward to working together as we apply our military knowledge and experiences to develop policy and educate our colleagues on issues and needs that are critical to our nation’s Air Power.”

Franklin served as a naval aviator and flew jets from the decks of 13 different aircraft carriers throughout a 26-year career that includes 14 years of active duty and 12 in the Reserves. His time in uniform included deployments to the Mediterranean, the Persian Gulf and North Atlantic. He also served in the U.S. Central Command after 9/11.

Suing China?

While criticism of China has been relatively bipartisan in the Senate, Mast attacked House colleagues across the aisle for staying soft on the East. The Stuart Republican issued the missive after the House Rules Committee refused to take up an amendment to the America COMPETES Act (HR 4572), which aims to increase U.S. competitiveness on the world stage.

“(Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and House Democrats would have you believe that the COMPETES Act will counter China’s growing influence, but this could not be further from the truth,” Mast said. “When I tried to ensure that the CCP is forced to take responsibility for the COVID-19 cover-up, Democrats on the House Rules Committee rejected the amendments. We need to get serious about pushing back on China, but this bill falls well beyond short.”

Mast’s language would allow the U.S. to withhold any debts owed to China, in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also allow U.S. citizens to sue China for damages from injuries, deaths and economic losses tied to the public health emergency.

Mast wasn’t the bill’s only critic. Waltz also thought the bill failed to do enough regarding China.

“It’s no wonder that the Chinese Communist Party is doing everything in its power to take every possible advantage in this global competition,” he said. “The Chinese Communist Party is outspending us in research and development. They are graduating more STEM students and building a higher-tech workforce faster than we are. They are acquiring valuable research and intellectual property by any means necessary, absolutely including forced acquisition and theft. They are stealing their way to the top.

“It is not an exaggeration to say countering China’s global influence must be one of our highest priorities in Congress. It is inaccurate to say this is a China bill or a competitiveness bill. I want to be crystal clear; this is not bipartisan legislation. It is not focused on the problems at hand.”

HBCU threats

Donalds wants Congress to investigate an uptick in threats of violence against historically Black colleges and universities. As one of just three Black Republicans in Congress, he said the legislative body must take the attacks on institutions seriously.

He penned a letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, soon after news broke of a bomb threat at Bethune Cookman University. NBC News reports similar threats were made against HBCUs in five states and D.C. the same day.

“As someone who attended an HBCU — Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University — I have great reverence and fondness for America’s HBCUs. Any threat to these historic institutions cannot stand without severe consequences,” Donalds wrote. “During Black History Month, we especially honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans, which HBCUs have bolstered for over 180 years.”

The FAMU alum wants the Oversight Committee to devote time to an investigation.

“It is incumbent upon this committee to demand answers on these disturbing attacks and reassure students, faculty and staff of the HBCU community that their fundamental right to safety, adequate education, and overall well-being is protected,” he wrote. “While the priorities of this committee have drastically missed the mark of the many crises the American people face today, I hope the chairwoman will prioritize the safety of HBCUs and schedule an immediate hearing on this matter.”

Global antisemitism?

Wasserman Schultz led a joint statement from several Democratic members slamming a controversial Amnesty International U.K. report that accused Israel of creating apartheid conditions for Palestinians.

“Amnesty International rejects even the legitimacy of Israel’s founding in 1948, and this report marks the 208th report it has issued about Israel since the 1970s. By contrast, Amnesty International has published only 40 reports on North Korea and 61 on Venezuela,” the statement reads.

“The ‘apartheid’ accusations against Israel misrepresent and diminish the actual tyranny, segregation and dehumanization perpetrated in apartheid South Africa. South Africa’s institutionalized racial segregation of the past bears no equivalence to Israel’s vibrant democracy where all citizens, regardless of religion or race have rights and are represented at the highest levels of government, education, health care, business, and the courts. In fact, Israel currently has perhaps the most diverse governing coalition in the world, made up of parties across the political spectrum, including the United Arab List. The government ministers include Jews and Muslims, religious and secular, Arabs, Ethiopians, and LGBTQ people. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Jews and Arabs govern together.”

Even as anti-Israel sentiment grows in the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, it has gone nowhere among Florida Democrats. West Palm Beach Democrat Lois Frankel was also among nine Democratic House members who signed the statement.

The words went so far as to accuse the human rights watchdog group of hatred of the Jewish people.

“The report’s bias is further revealed with its tacit endorsements of the ICC ongoing investigation of Israel, and the Palestinians’ broader international efforts to isolate Israel at the U.N. and in other world bodies,” the statement closed. “Sadly, the biased report is steeped in antisemitism and is part of Amnesty’s broad, decadeslong campaign to criminalize and delegitimize the world’s only Jewish state.”

On this day

Feb. 4, 1988 — “Manuel Noriega indicted by U.S. for links to illegal drugs” via The New York Times — Gen. Noriega, the military ruler of Panama, in effect sold his government to drug traffickers for millions of dollars in bribes and turned Panama into a capital of international cocaine smuggling, the Justice Department charged in two indictments. In one, federal prosecutors suggested a connection between Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader, and drug operations run by General Noriega and the so-called Medellin cartel, a Colombian cocaine ring that is said to be responsible for more than half of the cocaine smuggled into the United States.

Feb. 4, 1789 — “First Electoral College convenes” via Mount Vernon — In the first presidential election, George Washington was unanimously elected President of the United States. With 69 electoral votes, Washington won the support of each participating elector. No other President since has come into office with a universal mandate to lead. Ten states cast electoral votes: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. New York failed to field a slate of electors. North Carolina and Rhode Island could not participate because they had not yet ratified the Constitution.

___

Delegation is published by Peter Schorsch and compiled by Jacob Ogles.