February 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee Chamber scorecard highlights job increases, violent crime rise

Tristan WoodFebruary 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalTallahassee

Roads to close for returning 47th annual Tallahassee marathon

HeadlinesTallahassee

When parents kill: Florida considers keeping details of some child deaths secret

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU to investigate air quality concerns in second building after closing Sandels Building due to contaminants

Chamber
The share of passing 3rd grade reading scores also dropped from 61% to 54% in Tallahassee from 2019 to 2021.

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce released its January 2022 Community Scorecard earlier this week, which highlighted rising job availability but also a violent crime increase in Florida’s capital city.

The scorecard — which is made up of various employment, crime and economic data points — had yearly figures updated in its first edition of the new year. The data highlights improvements in nonagricultural employment in the Tallahassee metropolitan area, while highlighting rising violent crime rates and falling third grade reading scores.

The total of non-farm jobs around Tallahassee was 184,000 in December 2021, an increase of a couple thousand from 178,500 in December 2020. Unemployment overall also dropped 0.1 percentage points from November to December.

In a statement announcing the scorecard, the chamber also highlighted some areas which saw job growth in the past year. The leisure and hospitality sector saw a 16% increase in jobs. The mining, logging and construction trades saw a jump of 7.3%.

Trade, transportation and utilities jobs jumped 6.3% and manufacturing increased by 5.7%. All of those growth rates are higher than statewide averages in those industries over the past year.

The scorecard also highlighted some local issues. The share of passing third grade reading scores dropped from 61% to 54% in the area from 2019 to 2021. Additionally, there were 1,805 instances of violent crime in the area, an increase from the 1,699 in 2019.

The area’s GDP also dropped from $15.9 billion to $15.5 billion from 2019 to 2020.

During the chamber’s 2022 Economic Forecast event, Chamber President and CEO Sue Dick discussed the scorecard. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, she said further community planning is needed to get improvement across the board on the metrics the scorecard tracks.

“It’s good to see the green in the job growth. We’re going in the right direction,” Dick said. “But until the entire scorecard is green, we’re not really making the progress we need to be as a community.”

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate, House snub Gov. Desantis' push to increase cancer research to $100 million

nextDelegation for 2.4.22: United — housing — cleanup — map madness — plug it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more