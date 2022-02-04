Mariya Calkins adds $125K with help of $77K loan in race to replace Jayer Williamson

First-time candidate Mariya Calkins’ campaign coffers have reached $125,000 in her first month as a candidate seeking state Rep. Jayer Williamson’s seat.

Currently, $103,000 has been added to her campaign account in the House District 3 race. Her political committee, Friends of Mariya Calkins, has raised $25,000. So far, she is the only candidate to file in the HD 3 race after Williamson announced he would not be running for re-election in early January.

Most of her campaign account total consists of personal loans and contributions. According to state campaign finance records, she took out a $77,777 loan on Jan. 7, the day she filed to run. She also donated $2,000 to herself.

So far, her campaign has spent $4,505.65, including $556.40 for signs and $1,326.80 on printing design. She also gave $1,000 to Front Line Strategies, a media and public relations firm.

Calkins, the wife of Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins, was born under the communist government of the former USSR and became a U.S. citizen in 2018. She previously worked in the capitol as a legislative aide.

She said in a statement to Florida Politics that she decided to run after learning that Williamson would not run for re-election, and that her campaign would be centered on conservative principles.

“I support free enterprise, constitutional protections, and personal liberty, and I believe District 3 can continue to prosper if we stay true to these values and defend our freedoms,” Calkins said. “I thank Rep. Williamson for his excellent service to our district. It would be an honor to follow in his footsteps.”

Calkins has received several endorsements, including from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Santa Rosa County Commission Chair Bob Cole and state Rep. Anthony Sabatini.