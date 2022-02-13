NWHM to host virtual interview with ‘Hail Mary’ authors ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Bonnie Morris, National Women’s History Museum scholar, will host a virtual conversation with authors Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo about their new book, “Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League,” on Super Bowl Sunday.

The interview, which will be offered in an online event, is set for 3 to 4 p.m. ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

The book chronicles the highs and lows of the National Women’s Football League, which took root in 19 cities across the United States over the course of the 1970s and ’80s. Drawing on new interviews with former players from the Detroit Demons, the Toledo Troopers, the LA Dandelions, and more, “Hail Mary” brings readers into the stadiums where they broke records, the small-town lesbian bars where they were recruited, and the backrooms where the league was formed, championed, and eventually shuttered — all the while furthering the legacy of women in sports.

The virtual event is free, but registration is required.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.