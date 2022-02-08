February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fentrice Driskell gets bipartisan praise as abandoned cemeteries bill clears House committee
Fentrice Driskell. Image via Colin Hackley.

Daniel Figueroa IVFebruary 8, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill creating standard procedures before paying hackers gets House committee nod

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill protecting tax benefits of farmers engaged in agritourism now ready for House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

After running short on time, Senate panel agrees to reconvene for Joseph Ladapo confirmation

FLAPOL111621CH050
Driskell has a growing reputation for respect and bipartisan support among her colleagues.

While there was no debate, the was plenty of discussion Tuesday as Rep. Fentrice Driskell‘s Abandoned African American Cemeteries bill unanimously passed the House Government Operations Subcommittee.

The bill (HB 1215) would create a Historic Cemeteries Program within the Division of Historical Resources to coordinate research, repair, restoration, and maintenance efforts at abandoned African American cemeteries. It also creates a Historic Cemeteries Advisory Council and makes it easier for the state to preserve rediscovered cemeteries.

Driskell drafted the bill based on a report from the Task Force on Abandoned African American Cemeteries. Driskell served on and helped start the task force. She and Sen. Janet Cruz sponsored legislation last year to create the task force following a 2019 Tampa Bay Times investigation that helped uncover a forgotten cemetery beneath a city-owned housing development. That led to the rediscovery of several segregated cemeteries in Florida meant to inter Black residents.

“Historically, African American cemeteries were not subject to regulations, up keeping and other necessary efforts to uphold the dignity of the deceased as compared to their counterparts,” Driskell said. “Moreover, the land on which African American cemeteries were contained at times were sold without any regard to those who were buried there. We now find our chance as a state to continue to work together to honor those who were forgotten and oftentimes degraded.”

The bill passed the committee without a single “no” vote. But not before committee members from both sides of the aisle praised the Tampa Democrat.

“When we were made aware of the abandoned cemeteries, particularly in Tampa Bay, in our area, I wasn’t even elected yet, and you went right to work on it,” Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner said. “It is a very daunting task because there’s so many abandoned cemeteries.”

Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth praised Driskell for her stick-to-itiveness. Driskell took up the fight as soon as cemeteries began to be found.

“This is a bittersweet journey you’re on,” he said. “There’s a lot of tough things that you’re learning. You’re dealing with a lot of tough issues. You’re dealing with people that have been harmed and people that have been neglected. And we just want to thank you for the great job you’re doing.”

Driskell has a growing reputation for respect and support among her colleagues. Last year, she saw a significant victory in negotiating the passage of police reform bills aimed at greater accountability and transparency to improve relations between police and the public, especially within the Black community. Democrats had previously seen tougher resistance to achieving those reforms.

Rep. Lawrence McClure, a Republican representing east Hillsborough County, said her work was eye-opening. And the committee’s Democratic ranking member Rep. Kevin Chambliss said the work will help all.

“What I like about this effort is that even though it was a task force effort focused on African American cemeteries, the work product that comes out of it is going to be able to help all people of Florida,” he said. “I can really appreciate that. Your hard work is an inspiration to us all.”

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate begins advancing proposal to block many citizen ballot initiatives

nextFSU Board of Trustees OK’s $44 million loan for research building

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more