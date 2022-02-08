Net metering bill gets compromise amendment, heads to final Senate panel

Legislation backed by Florida Power & Light (FPL) that would raise energy rates on rooftop solar panel customers passed its penultimate Senate committee on Tuesday.

Under current law, solar panel owners who have excess energy generated by the panels can sell it back to utilities at the retail rate the utilities charge other customers. That practice is known as net metering.

The bill (SB 1024), carried by Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, would require a cheaper wholesale price be charged to the utilities.

The bill’s proponents claim solar customers are being subsidized by other utility customers because they rely on the underlying electric grid — and its lines, maintenance and other infrastructure costs — when the panels don’t generate enough electricity. They also argue the solar industry is growing enough to start scaling back the incentives for customers to go solar.

Before a 6-3 party-line vote in the Senate Community Affairs Committee, Bradley told the committee Florida knows where it’s headed because other states are already grappling with problems with the existing net metering system.

“We have the opportunity to do something that we don’t normally get to do in Tallahassee, and that is look down the pike, see a big problem coming and have the opportunity to address it before it becomes such a mountain to move that you can’t get to a solution,” Bradley said.

The measure came under additional scrutiny in December after the Miami Herald and Floodlight reported that FPL drafted and encouraged state lawmakers to file legislation constricting the state’s growing rooftop solar industry, one in a series of news stories tracking claims of FPL’s involvement in the political process.

Senators approved changes to Bradley’s bill, creating a step-down process to gradually drop what energy companies owe solar owners until 2028. The amendment also extended the grandfathering period within the bill from 10 years to 20 years. Homeowners with working solar panels as of Jan. 1, 2023, would qualify for the exemption.

But while some critics thanked Bradley for the concession, it didn’t assuage the concerns of others.

“I know that this legislation is intended to kill Florida’s private solar industry and protect the monopoly of electric utilities,” said Emily Chentnik, the daughter of the owner of Tallahassee-based solar contracting company Independent Green Technologies. “That is all that is intended to do, and I am not fooled by this.”

Although the 19,000 owners in Florida today generate just 0.8% of the state’s power, that number is poised to skyrocket in the future and could lead to a large cost burden being placed on non-solar owners.

Lighthouse Point Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer told the committee he would like to wait for more information about the industry’s pace of growth and the cost to consumers.

“It has just irked me, for the longest time, that the Sunshine State lags so far behind in solar energy,” Farmer said. “There’s just something ironically wrong with that.”

Bradley’s bill next heads to the Senate Rules Committee. The House version (HB 741), carried by Dover Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure, passed its first of three panels earlier this month.

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.