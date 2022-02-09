February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House tees up vote on school board term limits after 11th hour amendment
Sam Garrison COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 9, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers approve bill expediting job license applications for military spouses

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Johnson: Keep nursing care in nursing homes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chris King: Florida housing prices are bad; Ron DeSantis makes it worse

FLAPOL113021CH048
A surprise term-limit provision was subbed for a proposed salary elimination.

The Florida House won’t vote to eliminate pay for members of the state’s school boards, but will vote on term limits for members.

CS/HB 1467, introduced originally by Rep. Sam Garrison, would have cut salaries for school board members newly elected or re-elected after August 2022. An amendment Wednesday during the bill’s second reading cut that requirement, replacing it with an eight-year term limit.

“This amendment would restore salaries … and establish term limits,” Garrison said, with the eight years starting for all incumbents in Nov. 2022. This means no board member, no matter how long they served previously, would be forced to leave because of these term limits until 2030.

“There’s a value in having turnover in all levels of government, and school boards are no exception,” Garrison said. “If you’re a non-charter county, you couldn’t have term limits on your school board if you wanted to.”

Those who want to run again, meanwhile, can “take a cycle off and come back.”

“It’s been known to happen,” quipped Garrison.

Despite the change of one major section of the bill, other parts remain the same. The bill will retain its focus on what the sponsor calls content “guardrails” for school districts as they deal with potentially problematic materials.

The bill will still require school districts to list all library and instructional materials in use in an online inventory, with a multi-step review process before adoption, including a mandatory public hearing.

Questions emerged during House discussion Wednesday about this part of the bill.

Rep. Anna Eskamani wondered if every school had “media specialists,” wondering what would happen if a school or a district couldn’t afford one.

“Would they just stop having libraries?” asked the Orlando Democrat.

Eskamani also pressed Garrison on the standard for “removing a book from a school.” Garrison said that would be the decision of the local board, which had “flexibility” inside of state standards. Local boards would also evaluate complaints, Garrison added, with this bill setting up “guardrails” for decisions regarding instructional material.

Rep. Joe Geller wondered why “67 different local policies” were needed. Garrison rejected the framing and said that school boards needed standards.

“What this bill will do is when there are objections coming forward from the public … the board now has a guideline,” Garrison said, with “complete transparency” afforded.

Geller wondered if there needed to be an “amalgamation” of parents, or “more than one person who thinks the earth is flat” to drive a complaint.

“Thankfully, the answer to that question is no,” Garrison said. “We want a lone person to have the ability to bring an argument to the board.”

That is happening right now, Garrison noted, but this legislation offers “criteria” for boards.

Boards, said Garrison, “would have to use their best judgment” in assessing complaints and determining action. Action that is taken would have to be reported to the state Department of Education, Garrison noted.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCOVID-19 liability extensions for health care providers nears final passage

nextNick Primrose: DeSantis' election crimes office will cast away electoral 'shadows,' build trust

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more