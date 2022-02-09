February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

COVID-19 liability extensions for health care providers nears final passage
Health Quality Chair Colleen Burton will have her subcommittee focus on Department of Health issues.

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers approve bill expediting job license applications for military spouses

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Johnson: Keep nursing care in nursing homes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chris King: Florida housing prices are bad; Ron DeSantis makes it worse

Colleen Burton Florida house
Lawmakers are ready to pass liability protections for hospitals, nursing homes and doctors (again).

Nursing homes and hospitals are one step closer to getting their COVID-19 liability protections extended.

The House on Wednesday agreed to consider the Senate’s version of the bill (SB 7014) and roll it over for a final vote Thursday.

The bill extends the current liability protections for health care providers through June 2023. The current protections, passed by Lawmakers during the 2021 Session, expire March 29, 2022.

“I think you will all agree with me. A year ago when we passed the legislation, we were hopeful that the pandemic and COVID liability would not be part of our daily conversation today,” said Rep. Colleen Burton.

Rep. Steven Geller asked Burton whether there would be a “rush of claims that would come if we failed to extend this deadline.”

Burton could not answer Geller’s question directly, saying she did not have any data on claims that had been filed or on potential impending claims. “Having said that, we are still dealing with the COVID-19 virus in all our communities across the state of Florida. Therefore, that is good reason to extend the liabilities.”

To successfully sue a provider for COVID-19 under the current law, a plaintiff must prove by the greater weight of the evidence that the health care provider was grossly negligent or engaged in intentional misconduct. The current law also provides health care providers an affirmative defense that a plaintiff would have to overcome.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani tried to ask Burton whether the bill could offer protections that are too broad. Eskamani used the example of a doctor’s office that is short staffed. “Is that an issue with your bill? That COVID protections could stretch out?”

House Speaker Chris Sprowls intervened, saying the question was outside the scope of the bill which addressed the extension of the underlying protections.

“If you have a question about the extension of the deadline, we’d be happy to entertain that question,” Sprowls told Eskamani.

Undeterred, Eskamani tried again.

“Does the extension open up risk that there might be non-COVID related issues that could count under a COVID protection?”

Sprowls again intervened.

“Valiant effort, I’m not sure we got there though,” he said.

The House is slated to take a final vote on the bill when it reconvenes Thursday.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 2.9.22: Partisan playbook

nextHouse tees up vote on school board term limits after 11th hour amendment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more