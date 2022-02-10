Citrus County wants input on potential turnpike routes

Citrus County Commissioners say they want to be on the front end of the state’s plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike from Wildwood to U.S. 19 near Crystal River.

Rather than wait for the state to tell Citrus which of the four preferred alternative routes it chooses, Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the community should be involved in gathering input now.

“We know public interest is gaining ground,” Kinnard said during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Kinnard suggested, and the board agreed, to conduct a workshop in May to discuss which route it prefers and which ones to avoid, and then to provide that information to the state.

“Let’s start laying out how we go about this decision,” he said.

The Northern Turnpike Extension is the remaining piece from the 2019 M-CORES legislation, which directed three new toll roads: extending the Suncoast Parkway to Jefferson County; extending the Southwest-Central Florida Connector from Collier County to Polk County; and extending the turnpike from Wildwood to an unknown point on the Suncoast.

Task forces convened to study all three roads reached similar conclusions. They advocated to expand current highway capacity before adding new roads.

From that, the Legislature decided to keep the turnpike extension to U.S. 19 in Citrus or Levy counties to meet up with the Suncoast. The parkway is expected to open in the coming weeks at State Road 44 in Lecanto, and will continue north to U.S. 19 at Red Level near Crystal River.

State transportation officials met with Citrus County politicians during a leadership summit in January. During that meeting, the group reached an unofficial consensus that the turnpike should be built. Now they’re trying to figure out where.

Kinnard said the county and two Citrus County cities, Crystal River and Inverness, should seek public input on the proposed routes so that all three boards can reach the same conclusion when it recommends a corridor to the state.

The state has proposed four alternative corridors. Two traverse Marion and Levy counties, avoiding Citrus altogether. The other two approach parts of Inverness, Lecanto and Citrus Springs.

Kinnard said by conducting a countywide workshop in May, that will give time for the cities and various groups, such as the Chamber of Commerce, to seek input from their constituents. He said the goal should be to present one of the four alternatives to the Department of Transportation for consideration.

Kinnard said he is hearing from residents who wonder what the turnpike will do to their way of life.

He said: “They’re fearing this road is going to tear through their neighborhood.”