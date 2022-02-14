David Bellamy outraises Jeremy Matlow in January, nears $130K total

David Bellamy more than doubled the amount Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow raised in January, marking the third straight month the challenger has outraised the incumbent.

Bellamy totaled $16,035 in January, bringing his fundraising total up to $129,560. Matlow raised $7,771 last month, bringing his total to $68,800.

While Bellamy is outpacing him in total funds, Matlow has a noticeable lead in the donor count. The incumbent has received 937 donations, compared to Bellamy’s 307. Bellamy has had more donors max out their campaign contributions to him. The surgeon — and son of former city commissioner Carol Bellamy — has received 92 $1,000 donations from Tallahassee residents and companies, while Matlow has received five.

As a result, the average donation to Bellamy was $422 while the average Matlow donation was $73.

While Matlow had a noticeable donor count lead going into December, he grew that gap thanks to a donation campaign asking his supporters to give donations of $1 — or whatever they could afford — starting in December. Since it launched, his campaign has received 110 $1 donations.

One of Bellamy’s $1,000 donors is State Attorney Jack Campbell, who publicly butted heads with Matlow, who owns local pizza restaurants, after the Commissioner boycotted the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce’s annual 2021 conference. Chamber leadership censured him for his comments the day after Matlow announced the boycott.

During the conference, State Attorney Campbell called for Matlow to be voted out of office in 2022.

“It’s silly to listen to a pizza maker about criminal justice policy. We must stand up to the evil men and their 12 trolls on Twitter,” Campbell said in his speech.

Matlow called Campbell’s comments an “angry, personal attack” in a texted statement to the Democrat after the speech.

As of Jan. 31, Bellamy also is outspending Matlow $11,128 to $7,129.

Bellamy’s expenditures include $2,199 to Cuneo Creative, a Tallahassee advertising agency, and $1,885 to Stephen Beasley for political consulting. Matlow has spent $1,075 on Hustle, a text message marketing platform. He also paid $500 to Barbara Rollins for “grassroots outreach.”

Both campaigns also have produced their first campaign ads that are making the rounds.

Bellamy’s ad, “Results not Rhetoric”, highlights his and his family’s roots in Tallahassee.

Matlow’s ad, “Working People”, argues he wants the city to work for everyone, including the working class.

The candidates will be on the ballot during this year’s September Primary.