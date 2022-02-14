February 14, 2022
Jimmy Patronis lauds ‘freedom convoy’, blasts ‘mandate mafia’

A.G. Gancarski

patronis
The CFO weighs in as Canada mulls national emergency.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation Monday in support of the Canadian “freedom convoy.”

This is the latest example of state leadership siding with the protesting truck drivers up north as they exercise what the proclamation calls “their right to demand personal freedom and opposition to repression” related to COVID-19 mandates and mitigation tactics.

Patronis’ proclamation recognized what a press release called the truckers’ “efforts to peacefully protest and oppose Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate.” The CFO contended that Florida would be happy to be the new home for any Canadian truckers who are ready to divest themselves of citizenship over vaccine rules.

“From first responders to health care heroes and now even truckers, these frontline heroes have been hard at work since day one of the pandemic and now they’re under attack by the mandate mafia, at home and abroad,” Patronis contended.

“For more than two years, they risked their own health to deliver life-saving supplies and resources and Florida stands with American and Canadian truckers fighting back against heavy handed mandates that will further stifle our supply chains and force truck drivers out of a job over the jab. In the Sunshine State under Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ leadership, we value individual freedom and rights,” Patronis added.

“If Canada can’t figure that out then we will embrace these truckers with open arms in Florida,” the CFO closed.

Patronis’ comments are just the latest expression of support for the protest movement from Republicans in state leadership. Both the Governor and the Attorney General fulminated about Go Fund Me’s abandoned threat to redistribute donations for convoy participants earlier this month.

CFO Patronis’ registering of support for the freedom convoy contingent comes as Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau considers invoking that country’s Emergencies Act, according to reports.

This act has never been used to justify a crackdown since it was passed in 1988, but here could be used to quell the protests.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

