Mason-Dixon poll: Ron DeSantis favorability is above 60% with independents

Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing strength with independent voters in the most recent Mason-Dixon poll, the latest sign that his brand of Republicanism is translating outside the party.

In a telephone poll conducted from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10, DeSantis was nearly 30 points above water with independents. The Governor enjoys a robust 61% favorable rating among independents, with another 32% opposed to DeSantis. Another 7% of independents weren’t sure how they felt about the Governor.

DeSantis was strong with independents while still holding on to support from his own party, with 89% approval against 9% disapproval among Republicans. Just 11% of Democrats polled approved of DeSantis, while 84% disapproved.

Overall, DeSantis enjoyed a 53% approval number, with 43% disapproval. But demographic and regional gaps abounded in the numbers.

Predictably, DeSantis was stronger with White voters than other ethnicities. According to the survey, 61% of White voters approved of DeSantis, while 37% disapproved. The Governor was above water with Hispanic voters also, with 50% approval against 44% disapproval.

Meanwhile, only 16% of Black voters liked the Governor, while 71% disapproved.

DeSantis was above water in every region of the state except Southeast Florida, where he had just 38% approval and 58% disapproval.

He was at 55% approval in the Tampa Bay region and above that mark everywhere else, with 57% approval in Central Florida, 62% in North Florida, and 64% in Southwest Florida.

The survey also suggests a gender gap persists when it comes to how the Governor is perceived. While 60% of men regard DeSantis favorably, he’s actually underwater with women voters. The poll found 49% of women disapprove of DeSantis, while 47% approve.

Likewise, a higher share of older voters like DeSantis than those under the age of 50. DeSantis is +15 with voters 50 and over, enjoying 56% approval against 41% disapproval. But with voters under 50, DeSantis’ approval is just 49% against 45% disapproval.

The margin for error in this poll is 4 percentage points.