February 15, 2022
Mason-Dixon poll: Ron DeSantis favorability is above 60% with independents
Image via Fox News Channel.

A.G. Gancarski

Will independent voters go the Governor's way this November?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing strength with independent voters in the most recent Mason-Dixon poll, the latest sign that his brand of Republicanism is translating outside the party.

In a telephone poll conducted from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10, DeSantis was nearly 30 points above water with independents. The Governor enjoys a robust 61% favorable rating among independents, with another 32% opposed to DeSantis. Another 7% of independents weren’t sure how they felt about the Governor.

DeSantis was strong with independents while still holding on to support from his own party, with 89% approval against 9% disapproval among Republicans. Just 11% of Democrats polled approved of DeSantis, while 84% disapproved.

Overall, DeSantis enjoyed a 53% approval number, with 43% disapproval. But demographic and regional gaps abounded in the numbers.

Predictably, DeSantis was stronger with White voters than other ethnicities. According to the survey, 61% of White voters approved of DeSantis, while 37% disapproved. The Governor was above water with Hispanic voters also, with 50% approval against 44% disapproval.

Meanwhile, only 16% of Black voters liked the Governor, while 71% disapproved.

DeSantis was above water in every region of the state except Southeast Florida, where he had just 38% approval and 58% disapproval.

He was at 55% approval in the Tampa Bay region and above that mark everywhere else, with 57% approval in Central Florida, 62% in North Florida, and 64% in Southwest Florida.

The survey also suggests a gender gap persists when it comes to how the Governor is perceived. While 60% of men regard DeSantis favorably, he’s actually underwater with women voters. The poll found 49% of women disapprove of DeSantis, while 47% approve.

Likewise, a higher share of older voters like DeSantis than those under the age of 50. DeSantis is +15 with voters 50 and over, enjoying 56% approval against 41% disapproval. But with voters under 50, DeSantis’ approval is just 49% against 45% disapproval.

The margin for error in this poll is 4 percentage points.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

