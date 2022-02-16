New Palm Beach State College initiative will refund tuition for certain degrees if grads are unemployed

Palm Beach State College (PBSC) is now offering a guaranteed job for students in several of its work study programs, with the promise of refunding tuition if the graduates are unemployed after six months.

Those refunds would apply to career training programs in the fields of dental hygiene, electrician work, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers (HVAC), nursing, respiratory care, and welding. The move comes after Florida approved a slate of workforce program reforms last year.

“We proudly stand behind our commitment to our students and our business community to graduate students who are prepared and ready to go right to work after successfully completing their programs,” said Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker.

“As the primary provider of health care workers and workforce training for adults in Palm Beach County, we believe that by stepping up and announcing the programs, we will increase enrollment because students know that they will get a job when they complete their program.”

The R.E.A.C.H. act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last June, outlines a money-back guarantee program which “requires each school district and Florida College System institution to refund the cost of tuition to students who are not able to find a job within six months of successful completion of selected workforce related programs.” Those reforms are designed to encourage students who decide against pursuing a traditional four-year track at a university.

“Ensuring the R.E.A.C.H. act and the Governor’s vision for quality education and workforce-ready skills is our highest priority,” said CareerSource CEO Julia Dattolo. “CareerSource Palm Beach County supports the College’s efforts and believes the mandatory delivery improvements will lead to a more robust economy. Additionally, we believe these career pathways will allow the College to attract and retain graduating talent within our county.”

PBSC Board of Trustees Chair Wendy Sartory Link , who also serves as the county’s Supervisor of Elections, also praised the legislation approved by lawmakers which led to workforce program reforms.

“We appreciate the leadership of Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and his vision for Florida’s great 28 public colleges,” Link said.

“Thanks to his commitment to passing House Bill 1507 last year, the college has been able to create greater opportunities for employment growth through the enhancement of job skills and credential offerings in a variety of high-demand skilled trades. This positions us perfectly to continue our charge to the community by seeking additional funding that will allow us to further expand our offerings and technology in the workforce areas with the greatest demand.”