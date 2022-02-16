February 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee City Commission takes next step toward lobbying, ethics changes

Tristan WoodFebruary 16, 20223min0

Related Articles

Tallahassee

Leon Co. Democrats asks Blueprint board to return cash from FSU-connected donors

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU professor’s employment status under review after being jailed on domestic violence charge

HeadlinesTallahassee

David Bellamy outraises Jeremy Matlow in January, nears $130K total

ethics-cropped
The potential ordinance changes redefine what a lobbyist is, ban lobbyist contingency fees and require lobbyists to submit contact logs.

The Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to take up potential changes to the city’s lobbyist and ethics ordinances during their March Commission meeting.

The vote took place during an ethics workshop, where the commissioners considered and discussed recommended ordinance changes from the city’s Independent Ethics Board. The changes include sweeping changes to the city’s lobbying process.

The recommended ordinance changes more specifically define what a lobbyist is, ban lobbyist contingency fees and require lobbyists to submit contact logs to the city after lobbying a city employee or official. The logs would include what issue was discussed.

The recommendations also amends the city’s misuse of position ordinance to include actions “inconsistent with the proper performance of his or her office.” The change is meant to more specifically define what is considered a violation.

Ben Wilcox, a research director for Integrity Florida, signaled his support for the lobbyist reform during public comment. He specifically referenced a 2020 Tallahassee Democrat story in which he was quoted. The story raised concerns that firms edge the line between communications and lobbying.

“It’s been more than two years since the Tallahassee Democrat exposed these ghost lobbyists. My question is: Do you just not care?” Wilcox said.

Wednesday’s vote does not set the changes in stone. The City Commission will further discuss them and decide whether to adopt them during their March 9 Commission meeting.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVeteran suicide prevention bill coasts through Senate committee

nextSixty Days for 2.16.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Mason-Dixon poll gives Marco Rubio the edge against Val Demings in Florida’s U.S. Senate contest

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more