February 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ken Jefferson launches another run for Jacksonville Sheriff
Ken Jefferson is running again.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tax-free Formula One tickets included in proposed state package

BudgetHeadlines

Senate amends, passes water bill, but some critics remain skeptical

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘A city in chaos’: Tampa City Council at odds with Mayor over new Police Chief

Ken Jefferson
Is the third time the charm for this repeat candidate?

Democrat Ken Jefferson, who narrowly lost in his 2015 campaign for Jacksonville Sheriff, filed this week to run in 2023.

Jefferson is the seventh candidate in the race, over a year before the First Election.

His campaign in 2015 saw him breeze to a first place finish in the First Election in March, before the General Election took a different turn.

The runoff between Jefferson and Republican Mike Williams was pitched with accusations and counterattacks. After his defeat, Jefferson gave a speech about when a candidate has to resort to “nasty ugly rhetoric to get into office, the people get what they get,” voicing his refusal “to get down and play in the mud.”

Jefferson had run for Sheriff in 2011, losing then to current Rep. John Rutherford, who won his third and last term.

Jefferson improved his vote share from 38% in 2011 to 48% in the 2015 General Election, and he has maintained visibility in Jacksonville as a public safety commentator on local television stations. But he will face a new field of candidates this time around.

Democrat Lakesha Burton has roughly $750,000 on hand between her Make Every Voice Count political committee and campaign account, and she was preferred by 39% of all respondents in a poll from the University of North Florida released Thursday. The UNF poll found 53% of female voters and 68% of Black voters backed her, as did 71% of Democrats.

Republican T.K. Waters’ 27% support was good for second place in the UNF survey, and he likewise has around $750,000 on hand between his A Safer Jacksonville for All political committee and his campaign account. In the UNF survey, 48% of NPA voters surveyed preferred Waters, well ahead of any competition with that cohort.

Other candidates who have been struggling to match the frontrunners in fundraising likewise are trailing in the latest polling. Republican Mat Nemeth was the choice of just 15% of those surveyed by UNF. Democrats Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark, meanwhile, had just 4% and 2% support, respectively.

The third time may be the charm for Jefferson. But he will have to make up some ground in terms of fundraising sooner rather than later.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate amends, passes water bill, but some critics remain skeptical

nextTax-free Formula One tickets included in proposed state package

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more