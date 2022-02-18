February 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Show me the money: Senate and House ready to negotiate health care spending
Image via Adobe

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 18, 20226min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.18.22

BudgetHeadlines

Senators stand united as chamber passes $108.6 billion budget proposal

HeadlinesInfluence

‘This bill is a Trojan Horse:’ Attempts to reorient House ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill toward parental rights erupt in debate

Doctor Medical mask for virus protection and money a stack of 100 US dollars banknote a lot of background, That was It costs expensive price and high priced products concept, top view

Health care spending promises to be one of the more divisive issues as lawmakers begin to finalize the details of the only must-pass bill of the 2022 session: the General Appropriations Act.

Hospital funding, nursing training and providing women access to long-acting reversible contraception are among the issues that House and Senate health care “conferees” will negotiate in the next three weeks as legislators try to bring the 2022 Legislative Session to an end.

The Senate has proposed in its recommended budget spending $47.8 billion on health care and social service programs including $13.9 billion in  state funds. The House, meanwhile, has recommended in its proposed budget spending  $47 billion including $13.9 billion in state funds.

The House and Senate have passed spending plans that eliminate state funding to enhance the Medicaid rates 26 hospitals across the state receive. Those hospitals qualify for the “critical care funds” because of the amount of Medicaid care they provide.

The Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida have lobbied to keep the funding intact. Gov Ron DeSantis also included funding for the critical care funding in the proposed budget he unveiled for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

But the House’s decision to take $100 million from Florida hospitals to help beef up the numbers of nurses in the state is not a done deal, Senate President Wilton Simpson told reporters on Thursday.

“Clearly it’s going to be in conference and it’s going to be discussed,” Simpson said when asked if he supported the proposal.

Simpson also told reporters he was going to use his influence to provide low-income women access to long-acting reversible contraceptives, or LARC.

As budget negotiations were finalized last year, Simpson said, he “sprinkled” $2 million money to provide girls and low-income women access to contraception. Sprinkle is legislative parlance for including money as the budget is finalized for projections or programs that often never are publicly discussed.

Long-acting hormonal contraception is 20 times better at reducing unwanted pregnancies than birth-control pills or patches, because LARCs require no attention after they are inserted. According to the Mayo Clinic, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and contraceptive injections are all considered LARCs.

But LARCs must be inserted by health care professionals and can be expensive, putting them out of reach for low-income women. Simpson said he wanted to use the money in the budget to make LARCs more affordable for young women.

“It is life changing,” said Simpson who predicted that making it available for low-income women would prevent ‘tens of thousands of abortions.” he said. “I see that as a pro-life issue.”

Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, and a member of Simpsons’ leadership team, said the issue was a “lightning rod” and that he was met with opposition from Gov Ron DeSantis’s office and the House of Representatives.

The Senate prevailed in getting the money into the budget last year but DeSantis ultimately vetoed it.

Simpson said Thursday he stands behind his commitment to providing women access to the birth control.

“This is the 11th hour. I am putting it in,” Simpson said.

While the House budget is smaller than the Senate’s proposed spending plan, the chamber directs more funding to the Department of Children and Families than the Senate. The House’s proposed budget directs $3.9 billion to the department while the Senate recommends spending $3.7 billion.

The House also outspends the Senate when it comes to funding the Department of Veteran Affairs and Elder Affairs. The House earmarks Affairs with the House directing $325 million to Elder Affairs compared to the Senate, which appropriates about $323 million to the department.

The House budget meanwhile directs $201.3 million to Veterans Affairs whereas the Senate budget spends $166.9 million.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenators stand united as chamber passes $108.6 billion budget proposal

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.18.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more