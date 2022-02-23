Senate passes bill to expedite occupation licenses of military spouses

The Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would expedite the work license applications of military spouses who hold an out-of-state certification.

The upper chamber passed the bill unanimously without questions or debate, ranking it among the few proposals to pass without a single “no” vote.

Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz is the companion bill sponsor (SB 562).

Cruz and proponents hope the proposal will curb the unemployment rate among military spouses, which hovered near 22% pre-pandemic.

The bill would provide a temporary work license to military spouses who hold an out-of-state professional license. It would also, among other provisions, waive Florida’s license application fees.

The bill, she suggested, may improve military morale too.

“Happy wife, happy life,” she quipped at a prior committee spot.

Florida is home to more than 65,000 active-duty service members, according to the Governor’s Office. It is also home to more than 1.4 million veterans, though the Department of Veterans Affairs projects Florida will have the second-highest veteran population by 2040.

Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith, a decorated Marine veteran, and Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland are the companion bill sponsors.

“This legislation would help the spouses of active duty and that number is growing,” Smith told members in a House committee meeting.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Navy veteran, and lawmakers have set a bipartisan goal of distinguishing Florida as the most military friendly state in the nation.

In recent years, DeSantis has signed a slew of bills boosting career and education opportunities for service members and veterans.

While several measures bolster veteran mental health and the children of active-duty service members, this proposal uniquely supports military spouses.

Roughly 21 lawmakers are military veterans and six currently serve as Reservists or in the Florida National Guard, according to the Florida Veterans Foundation.

The bills would take effect July 1 if signed into law.