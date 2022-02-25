February 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Feds rescind license extension for Turkey Point nuclear plant
The Turkey Point nuclear plant south of Miami. Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 25, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.22

2022Headlines

More than 20 lawmakers back Michael Grieco for Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Here are the Top 25 lobbying firms of 2021

1000 (8)
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission had previously gave FPL a 20-year extension.

Federal officials have reversed a decision to allow a South Florida nuclear power plant to continue running for another 30 years by ordering a new review of potential environmental risks, including those posed by climate change.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued an order Thursday to reverse a 2019 decision by a previous, Republican-led commission to extend Florida Power & Light’s operating license for two reactors at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant until 2052 and 2053, respectively. The reactors have been operating since 1972 and 1973, respectively.

The new decision shouldn’t immediately affect operations at Turkey Point, which is south of Miami along Biscayne Bay. The NRC, which oversees commercial nuclear power plants, had previously granted FPL a 20-year extension that will allow the reactors to run until 2032 and 2033.

The reversal gives environmental groups a chance to reiterate concerns that federal regulators didn’t adequately consider the risks of climate change and flooding from sea level rise when granting the last extension. The NRC plans to hold hearings after staff completes a new site-specific environmental impact statement.

The environmental group Beyond Nuclear has challenged the adequacy of an outdated generic environmental impact statement that the NRC had previously relied on for the license extensions.

Attorney Diane Curran said the agency had been relying on an impact statement prepared in 1996 and revised in 2013 that addressed only the environmental impacts of extending reactor license terms from 40 years out to 60 years. Extending the licenses to 2052 and 2053 would mean 80 years of operation.

“NRC researchers have acknowledged, however, that operating a reactor beyond 60 years poses unique safety and environmental issues related to the age-related degradation of safety equipment,” Curran said. “This decision paves the way for a hard look at those significant concerns.”

FPL has previously said rising sea levels and other climate factors won’t compromise operations of the reactors, the Miami Herald reported.

Besides the reversal at Turkey Point, the NRC also reversed a license extension for the Peach Bottom nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. Days after taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden named Democrats to take over the NRC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The agencies have been reevaluating decisions made by Republican-led panels under former President Donald Trump, including the 2019 decision on Turkey Point.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSixty Days for 2.24.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

next$27 million FSU stadium funding gets final stamp of approval from Blueprint board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

The doctor is in: Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Surgeon General

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more