February 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Todd Inman’s confirmation for DMS Secretary moves to Senate floor
Image via Jacob Ogles.

Renzo DowneyFebruary 28, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Elections bill passes last committee, ready for House floor

HeadlinesInfluence

‘It’s not meant to be hateful’: LGBTQ instruction bill advances to Senate floor

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott says not to blame ‘hardworking Russian-American people’ for Ukraine invasion

20211027_185914
'The mission of DMS is we serve those who serve Florida.'

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee is recommending lawmakers confirm Secretary Todd Inman in his position atop the Department of Management Services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this summer tapped Inman to replace outgoing Secretary Jonathan Satter, who left the administration in February 2021.

Inman previously served as Secretary Elaine Chao’s chief of staff in President Donald Trump’s U.S. Department of Transportation. There, he worked as the executive manager for the department’s more than 55,000 employees, 20,000 contractors, 1,000 facilities and $89 billion annual budget.

“It instilled in me a great pride that, when my time in D.C. ended, I didn’t want to leave public service,” Inman told Senators on Monday.

Before serving under Chao, Inman worked as a consultant, where he was eventually appointed to the U.S. Small Business Administration National Advisory Council. He also co-founded a residential services company in 2003.

Inman earned his bachelor’s in journalism and advertising from the University of Mississippi.

DMS is the business arm of Florida’s state government, responsible for managing employees, state property, telecommunications, state contracts and more. The agency has more than 1,000 employees and operates with an $800 million annual budget.

Department officials have presented before lawmakers a dozen times this Session cycle, including on implementing the state’s new contract procurement portal.

“Preparing for these presentations has taught me an incredible amount about the important work these different areas of the department engage in every day,” Inman said. “Often, their work goes unnoticed and I’m proud to work alongside them and highlight the services they provide. The mission of DMS is we serve those who serve Florida.”

With the ethics panel’s vote Monday, Inman’s confirmation next heads to the full Senate.

The panel also voted earlier in the committee to advance nominations for Secretary of Corrections Ricky Dixon, Secretary of Business and Professional Regulation Melanie Griffin, and Secretary of Environmental Protection Shawn Hamilton.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElections bill passes last committee, ready for House floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Righting an outrageous wrong — a sad, tragic (and totally preventable) tale
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more