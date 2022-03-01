March 1, 2022
Danny Alvarez collects more than $52K in first month of HD 69 campaign
Image via Hillsborough County.

Kelly HayesMarch 1, 2022

alvarez-danny
The race could pit him against Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned.

Republican candidate Danny Alvarez has amassed more than $52,000 in the first 12 days of his campaign for the newly drawn Florida House District 69, he announced Tuesday.

Alvarez, a Tampa-based lawyer, reported contributions from more than 100 donors to his campaign in the last month.

“Our campaign is committed to working day and night to win this seat. I’m so humbled by the outpouring of support in such a short period of time. It is important we have leaders on the state level who will fight for common sense and will stand up for our shared values,” he said in a statement. I’m looking forward to continuing the work we started in the first 12 days and working towards victory in November.”

Alvarez’s campaign provided the latest funding update. More information will be available when finance reports are posted by the state Division of Elections.

The attorney launched his campaign in mid-February, running on conservative platforms “to build on our state’s record of results and defend the principles and values enshrined in our constitution.”

The race could pit him against Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned, who has also said he will likely run for the newly drawn seat. However, Alvarez won’t have to face a Republican incumbent, with Rep. Mike Beltran, who also lives in the district, opting to relocate and run for HD 70 instead. A House district map (H 8013) had placed the majority of geography in Beltran’s current district, House District 57, into proposed House District 69.

This boost in fundraising also puts pressure on Learned, who is unable to fundraise while serving during Session. According to the most recent reports available, Learned has $193,189 cash on hand between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Serve Florida.

Alvarez is a U.S. Army veteran, and after six years of combined service, he departed the Army in 2001 as a Captain. He also serves as an adjunct business law professor at the University of Tampa, a position he has held for almost a decade.

He practices family law and also serves as general counsel for the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, the union representing more than 1,100 active, reserve and retired members of the Tampa Police Department.

He also works with businesses navigating day-to-day operational, legal and marketing issues with a concentration on business growth and increased sales.

Tampa Hispanic Heritage Incorporated named Alvarez the Hispanic Man of the Year, and he has also garnered awards as The Tampa Bay Community Service Person of the Year by Al Gallon Ministries. He is a three-time Tampa Bay Business Journal Heroes At Work award winner (2014, 2016 and 2017).

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

