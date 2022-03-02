March 2, 2022
Ginsburg Family Foundation awards $40 million in grants

Drew WilsonMarch 2, 20223min0

Ginsburg Family Foundation
The grants were awarded to Nemours Children's Health, the Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity and UCF.

Consensus Communications and the Ginsburg Family Foundation on Wednesday announced the award of $40 million in social impact grants.

Nemours Children’s Health received $25 million for a first-of-its-kind initiative for children in medically underserved communities. The funding will establish the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health which will advance Nemours Children’s mission to provide leadership, institutions, and services not readily available to improve children’s health.

The Ginsburg Family Foundation put $10 million toward construction of the planned 40,000-square-foot Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity, which will be located in downtown Orlando.

This museum, an evolution of the existing Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, will be a first-of-its-kind destination built around the stories of survivors, with a mission to educate and inspire a community free of antisemitism and all forms of prejudice and bigotry.

Additionally, the Foundation awarded a $5 million grant to the University of Central Florida, which will use the funds to establish the Ginsburg Center for Inclusion and Community Engagement to  serve UCF students, faculty, staff and members of the greater Orlando community.

The Center will engage and strengthen the community with a focus on education aimed at building cross-cultural and global competencies, as well as opportunities to learn about and effectively serve various populations such as those with differing abilities and disabilities; veterans; those who are the first in their families to attend college; and people of varied socio-economic statuses, cultures and beliefs.

“The Ginsburg Family Foundation’s investment will have a momentous impact on the future of our community,” said Dana Loncar, Partner at Consensus Communications. “As a mother and a Central Floridian, seeing community leaders make investments like this in Central Florida means the world. This investment provides a chance for our future generations to have a safe and healthy childhood and a secure, meaningful education. It was an honor to work with these organizations to celebrate this generous community gift.”

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

