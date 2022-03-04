Ron DeSantis says he scolded masked high schoolers for their own good

On Thursday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his scolding of kids for wearing masks at a press conference this week was really in their interest.

The Governor, appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel, observed a disparity between adults without masks and high school students who were wearing cloth masks, objects of repeated ire for the mask-agnostic Governor.

“None of the adults were wearing masks, and it seemed to me someone told those kids they had to do it,” contended DeSantis.

“I didn’t want them to be thinking they were told to do this by me,” DeSantis added. “Because I certainly wouldn’t do that.”

DeSantis also rejected the characterization of his tone as “bullying,” saying that real bullying involved actions like “locking kids out of school” and “kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates.”

The Governor repeated his desire to eliminate “two-tier” societies, where subgroups like “servers” or “kids” are forced to wear masks.

As he has contended previously, he believes they should be “liberated” from that burden, which he said exemplified “hierarchy.”

This employment of class-conscious tropes during the Tucker Carlson interview was the Governor’s latest attempt to reheat his latest self-created controversy, in which he greeted young people backdropping him at a Tampa presser with the mask commandment.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis told the kids. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

DeSantis has proven adept at turning these moments into fundraising appeals, and Thursday saw a lengthy essay from his re-election campaign full of frothy rhetoric.

“While in Tampa, I told a group of students masks were ridiculous, and they didn’t have to wear them if they didn’t want to. Predictably, the leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a ‘bully’ for allowing children to breathe fresh air,” the Governor groused.