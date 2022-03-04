March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says he scolded masked high schoolers for their own good
Ron DeSantis. Image via Fox News Channel

A.G. GancarskiMarch 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Legislature officially rebukes Biden policy on Colombian rebel group

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate: Medicaid managed care bill not up for negotiations

HeadlinesInfluence

Seagrass bank bill gives way to seagrass planting strategy

Ron Desantis - Fox News
"I didn't want them to be thinking they were told to do this by me."

On Thursday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his scolding of kids for wearing masks at a press conference this week was really in their interest.

The Governor, appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel, observed a disparity between adults without masks and high school students who were wearing cloth masks, objects of repeated ire for the mask-agnostic Governor.

“None of the adults were wearing masks, and it seemed to me someone told those kids they had to do it,” contended DeSantis.

“I didn’t want them to be thinking they were told to do this by me,” DeSantis added. “Because I certainly wouldn’t do that.”

DeSantis also rejected the characterization of his tone as “bullying,” saying that real bullying involved actions like “locking kids out of school” and “kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates.”

The Governor repeated his desire to eliminate “two-tier” societies, where subgroups like “servers” or “kids” are forced to wear masks.

As he has contended previously, he believes they should be “liberated” from that burden, which he said exemplified “hierarchy.”

This employment of class-conscious tropes during the Tucker Carlson interview was the Governor’s latest attempt to reheat his latest self-created controversy, in which he greeted young people backdropping him at a Tampa presser with the mask commandment.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis told the kids. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

DeSantis has proven adept at turning these moments into fundraising appeals, and Thursday saw a lengthy essay from his re-election campaign full of frothy rhetoric.

“While in Tampa, I told a group of students masks were ridiculous, and they didn’t have to wear them if they didn’t want to. Predictably, the leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a ‘bully’ for allowing children to breathe fresh air,” the Governor groused.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Legislature officially rebukes Biden policy on Colombian rebel group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more