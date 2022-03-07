March 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cyber terror, deepfake bill close to Legislature approval
Lauren Book hits Session running with her child welfare bill.

Tristan WoodMarch 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Fred Guttenberg endorses Jared Moskowitz for CD 22 seat

BudgetHeadlines

Democrats, advocates: Affordable housing funds not enough to stem rent crisis

HeadlinesInfluence

House readies its Medicaid managed care bill for floor vote, but will Senate go along?

FLAPOL042921CH057
The legislation targets deepfakes and stiffens penalties for revenge porn and other sex-related crimes.

A bill that would beef up Florida’s criminal penalties for stealing an individual’s sexually explicit pictures and other sexual image-related crimes is set to clear its final hurdle Tuesday.

SB 1798, which passed the Senate unanimously last week, was substituted for its House companion (HB 1453) during its second reading Monday, setting the stage for the legislation to receive House approval Tuesday. The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lauren Book and Republican Rep. Joe Harding.

No roadblocks have emerged in the way of the bipartisan sponsored and supported bills, as it cleared all of its committee stops without a single dissenting vote.

The legislation targets deepfakes, which are images or videos that make it look as if a person said or did something that they did not. The measure also stiffens penalties for revenge porn and other sex-related crimes. The bill:

— Prohibits someone from knowingly, willfully and maliciously disseminating deepfake sexually explicit images without the victim’s consent, making it a third-degree felony.

— Establishes new standards for Florida’s “revenge porn” statute by criminalizing the theft of sexually explicit images off another person’s phone or digital device with the intent to distribute or benefit from them in some way.

— Increases existing civil damages where victims will now be entitled to seek up to $10,000 against the individual who has willfully and knowingly chosen to inflict this kind of intimate terror.

— Prohibits deepfakes of identifiable minors engaging in sex acts.

— Stiffens penalties for possession of an obscene child-like sex doll to a third-degree felony on any offense.

During a committee meeting in January, Book said she was victimized last year when intimate images were stolen from her and other sexually explicit deepfake images of Book were created. Book is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. 

Advertisement

She said the legislation is meant to allow people who carry out those crimes to get the penalties they deserve, and protect people across the state from being targeted like she was. 

“I am not alone. This is happening to people across the state of Florida and all over the world, every single day. Teachers. Social workers. Nurses. Moms. Teenagers,” Book said. “Images are being stolen from digital devices. Deepfakes are growing exponentially online.”

If the legislation clears the House, it would only need Gov. Ron DeSantis signature to become law.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse readies its Medicaid managed care bill for floor vote, but will Senate go along?

nextDean Black crosses $350K mark for HD 15 campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Equality Florida launches ad campaign combating 'Don't Say Gay,' classroom censorship legislation
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more