March 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House signs off on online security training bill
Stock image via Adobe.

Jason DelgadoMarch 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers OK bill to require Medicaid coverage of donated human milk

HeadlinesInfluence

Mother of three boys maimed in trooper crash cleared for $7.5M state settlement

HeadlinesInfluence

Will the Senate take up the House Medicaid managed care rewrite?

security guard
Florida allowed a digital alternative amid the height of the pandemic.

A bill that would allow online security officer training and certification now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature. 

The House on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the proposal (SB 1474) with a 112-0 vote. Palm Bay Republican Rep. Randy Fine and Orange Park Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley are the bill sponsors.

State law currently requires aspiring security officers — armed and unarmed — to undergo an in-person training course. The proposal, though, would shift unarmed training entirely online.

Armed courses, meanwhile, may feature 21 hours at most of online instruction. The rest of the training would remain in-person, including the firearm portion.

Wellington Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite sponsored the proposal in a previous Legislative Session. He applauded the measure on the floor, saying it will empower families to seeking job opportunities. 

“This is going to afford people the chance to do better for themselves and their families,” Willhite said. 

Proponents note the bill would modernize the state’s certification process. California and Georgia are among several states that permit online training for unarmed security officers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In a February committee, Fine noted Florida allowed a digital alternative amid the height of the pandemic.

“It worked quite well,” Fine told committee members. “This would simply allow us to continue with what we saw work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) oversees state licensing and compliance standards. It offers more than 22 types of licenses including security permits, concealed weapons licenses and private investigator certifications.

Under the measure, FDACS must ensure security schools maintain a physical location and verify an applicant completed the training. Security schools also must hold a minimum $1 million insurance policy.

“As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Division had issued a total of 169,758 private investigative, private security, and recovery services licenses and 2,459,530 concealed weapon permits, to qualified applicants,” a staff analysis noted.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

More than 1.1 million private security guards are employed in the U.S., according to Department of Labor statistics. Comparatively, more than 660,000 police and sheriff deputies work in the U.S.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature approves cyber terror, deepfake bill

nextLegislature clears $3.2M payment to Monticello woman harmed in grisly crash with state employee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
‘Gay is not a permanent thing’: Legislature sends controversial ‘parental rights’ bill to Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more