Florida and the nation react to passage of ‘parental rights’ bill, dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by critics

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the so-called “Parental Rights in Education” bill Tuesday via a 22-17 vote. The measure (HB 1557), dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, would ban classroom “instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity” for students in kindergarten through third grade, or “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards” for older students.

The legislation does not restrict the topics from being barred across all ages if the school district deems the instruction age-appropriate. And critics also warn provisions of the bill could allow students to be outed to parents.

Bill proponents argue those concerns are overstated, and say the purpose is to shield children from non-age-appropriate discussions in the classroom and leave those discussions to parents. The House approved the measure late last month, meaning it will next head to the Governor’s desk for his signature. Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he would sign the bill.

Below are some of the reactions from officials and advocate in Florida and across the U.S. following the bill’s final passage.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson

Today is a sad day for the people of Florida, and a horrific step backwards in the fight for #LGBTQ+ equality. The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is discriminatory and homophobic, and our students deserve better. Period. https://t.co/Y76OjuOeh6 — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) March 8, 2022

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

“Parents across the country are looking to national, state, and district leaders to support our nation’s students, help them recover from the pandemic, and provide them the academic and mental health supports they need. Instead, leaders in Florida are prioritizing hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need. The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX’s protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We stand with our LGBTQ+ students in Florida and across the country, and urge Florida leaders to make sure all their students are protected and supported.

Heather Williams, executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee

“LGBTQ kids are already at a higher risk for bullying, suicide, and homelessness and now Florida Republicans are attempting to force them back into the closet through shame and isolation,” Williams said. “School should be a safe space for kids to learn and grow, but instead Republicans are whitewashing American history, normalizing school shootings, and banning talking about who we are and who we love. Democrats are standing with parents and students to fight against this intolerance. Legislators should be protecting the fundamental rights of LGBTQ Americans in classrooms, not restricting them.”

Gubernatorial candidate and Sen. Annette Taddeo

“Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Republicans sacrificed the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ students in order to appeal to the most radical parts of their base. Despite their claims, SB 1834 directly targets the LGBTQ+ community. Multiple amendments were introduced by members of both parties that would have improved this terrible bill by broadening its language to remove the insidious language which targets LGBTQ+ students in our schools but those were all rejected. These students already do not receive enough support in schools and this bill will only lead to more anxiety, fear, isolation, and depression. Under Republicans’ watch, Florida has become the least affordable state in the nation. Instead of creating solutions to problems that don’t exist and hurting our children in the process, we should be helping families all across Florida that are being priced out of their homes and communities.”

Sen. Janet Cruz

“Today, the Florida Senate passed HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill. As the mother of a gay child, and as someone who cares about personal freedom and protecting our most vulnerable, I’m deeply disappointed that this bill is one step closer to becoming law. We’ve fought very hard to achieve the freedoms we enjoy today in our state and in our country. This bill threatens that freedom. It allows politicians, not teachers, to decide what is appropriate to discuss with students. And although it’s touted as being protective, it’s really the opposite. In 2017, a survey conducted by the Florida Department of Health found that gay students are nearly five times more likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers. They found that 40% of gay students had seriously considered suicide and 23% had attempted it. This bill will lead to further mistreatment and stigmatization of gay students and it will quite literally put their lives at risk. We should be making sure that every child in the Florida public school system feels safe and seen in the classroom — not isolated and alone. I want Florida’s LGBTQ youth to know that we support them and that we stand by them. And most importantly, that we will never stop fighting for them.” Cruz said.

“I’m a legislator, but I’m a mother first. I understand how important it is to make sure every child has a learning environment where they know they are loved and where they feel respected. Although today’s news is upsetting, I will never stop fighting for all the children of this state, especially our most vulnerable.”

Sen. Bobby Powell

Here is the final vote in the Florida Senate on HB1557, the #DontSayGay bill. #Accountability pic.twitter.com/T380R8LUNh — Senator Bobby Powell, Jr. (@BobbyPowellJr) March 8, 2022

Rep. Joe Harding

“As lawmakers, our role is not to educate in the classroom or administer schools but rather to set the core policies that reflect our values as a state,” Harding said. “Without equivocation, this legislation affirms the primary responsibility parents have for the upbringing and education of their own children. No teacher, principal, or school board should be the ones deciding when to include parents in the conversation. The Parental Rights in Education bill will ensure parents are kept informed about their children’s education and that certain topics for younger children will be reserved for the home.”

“I was disappointed in the public fight over this legislation,” Harding added. “Despite the efforts to distort by many outside forces, including the national media and even the White House, we know that Florida law should reflect our values for parents and their children. I encourage Gov. DeSantis to sign this bill into law as soon as he receives it from the Florida Legislature.”

Democratic state Senate candidate Eunic Ortiz

“No one is asking for this piece of legislation in Florida. Florida is lagging in available affordable housing, fully funded public education, and repairs to our roadways and bridges. Yet, Republicans and Gov. DeSantis have made it their top priority to silence students and teachers in the classroom. We know that LGBTQ youth are more likely to experience harassment while they’re in our care in schools and we should be doing everything we can to support them,” Ortiz said.

“As a product of Pinellas County public schools, I know first hand what it was like to experience discrimination by school administrators for being openly gay. Floridians are being subjected to authoritarian and dangerous policies and actions by the very people elected to protect us. Republicans can no longer use our lives and jeopardize our safety to score political points. It is basic human decency and the bare minimum of our government to protect our most vulnerable communities. This includes LGBTQ students. The DeSantis administration needs to stop placating to homophobic wealthy special interests, and start leading for all Floridians.”

Democratic state Senate candidate Janelle Perez

“The state of Florida just took a few steps back from the progress we’ve made since my first daughter was born almost five years ago. Yesterday my wife gave birth to our second daughter, and while we celebrated a new addition to the family and my right to legally sign her birth certificate, our day was clouded by the fact that LGBTQ students and families were in Tallahassee fighting for our right to exist. It’s a shame to see the Republican-led Legislature focus so intently on dividing Floridians by creating made-up problems in order to distract from their lack of solutions to the real issues impacting our state. From now until November, I will be working every day to earn the support of my community so that I can uplift, rather than censor, our voice in Tallahassee. When we win, I will be the first LGBTQ parent in the state Legislature and a walking reminder in those halls that LGBTQ families exist and are thriving in the state of Florida.”

Equality Florida

“Let us be clear: should its vague language be interpreted in any way that causes harm to a single child, teacher, or family, we will lead legal action against the State of Florida to challenge this bigoted legislation. We will not sit by and allow the Governor’s Office to call us pedophiles. We will not allow this bill to harm LGBTQ Floridians. We will not permit any school to enforce this in a way that endangers the safety of children. We stand ready to fight for Floridians in court and hold lawmakers who supported this bill accountable at the ballot box. At every turn, the Florida legislature rejected reasonable amendments to this legislation and refused to mitigate its harm. Now, in deference to the extreme political agenda of the Governor, the Florida Senate has passed the hateful Don’t Say Gay bill and sent it to his desk. Lawmakers rejected the voices of tens of thousands who sent emails and made phone calls asking for them to put a stop to this bill, thousands of courageous students who walked out of class, hundreds of people who testified before their bodies, dozens of child welfare organizations and leaders who spoke up to name the harms of the bill, and their own Republican colleagues who refused to support it. Instead, they locked arms with the angry mobs hurling anti-LGBTQ slurs at those asking for nothing more than a safe place to go to school without having to hide who they are.”