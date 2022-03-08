March 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alen Tomczak withdraws from HD 66 race
Alen Tomczak.

Kelly HayesMarch 8, 20223min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Budget chiefs OK millions to rescue manatees

CoronavirusHeadlines

Legislature approves bill protecting businesses from lawsuits brought during states of emergency

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers approve retail theft crackdown despite objections to felony penalties

tomczak2
Tomczak has been called to active duty with the Florida National Guard.

Alen Tomczak has announced he is ending his campaign for Florida House District 66 after being called to active duty with the Florida National Guard.

As an active member of the Florida National Guard, Tomczak will be deployed overseas to ensure the safety of all Floridians beginning in May, his campaign said. Tomczak, a St. Petersburg Republican, was a frontrunner in the race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie in the HD 66 seat. DiCeglie even endorsed Tomczak as his successor.

In a statement about his withdrawal, Tomczak said he hopes one day to run again.

“I want to thank everyone who has volunteered, contributed and endorsed my campaign,” Tomczak said in a statement. “I’m proud to call Pinellas County home and looked forward to a spirited campaign about defending our Pinellas County conservative values. Now I will be defending Pinellas in another way — on active duty overseas. I have always cherished the opportunity to serve my community in any capacity I can, and one day I hope to return to the campaign trail.”

Tomczak’s withdrawal leaves candidates Berny Jacques, a Seminole Republican and Jennifer Wilson, who has realigned her campaign from HD 66 to House District 59 due to redistricting.

Tomczak proved a successful fundraiser during his run, raising $92,890 for his campaign and another $37,675 for his affiliated political committee, Friends of Alen Tomczak. Tomczak previously worked at special operations command and now works in the industry supporting digital forensics for federal government agencies.

Tomczak is currently seeking a master’s in strategic intelligence from USF. He is still serving in the Army National Guard as an infantry Captain in the Army’s newly stood up Security Force Assistance Brigade, which is a unit that specializes in conducting training and advising on operations with allied and partner nations.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House scales back plan to punish mask-mandate school districts

nextLawmakers approve retail theft crackdown despite objections to felony penalties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
‘Gay is not a permanent thing’: Legislature sends controversial ‘parental rights’ bill to Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more