February 14, 2022
Jennifer Wilson shifts campaign from HD 66 to HD 59

Kelly HayesFebruary 14, 20223min1

Jennifer Wilson ART
She launched her initial campaign for HD 66 in early September.

Republican House candidate Jennifer Wilson has announced she will continue her campaign to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie by running in House District 59.

Wilson was previously in the race for House District 66. But with redistricting shifting district boundaries, she has now entered to run for HD 59, which proposed maps show covers the middle chunk of Pinellas County.

“Our campaign is focused on making life better for the community and fighting back against intrusive government policies that limit freedom,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the shift. “Floridians are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing costs of groceries, medicine, housing and putting gas in their cars. I will work tirelessly to make sure we give Florida families the relief they need and keep government out of their way.”

She launched her initial campaign for HD 66 in early September, and has so far amassed more than $111,0000 in funding.

In the race for HD 66, Wilson faced former prosecutor Berny Jacques and technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base Alen Tomczak in the Republican Primary.

Wilson focuses on civil litigation. She also provides pro bono work for Bridging Freedom Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that provides safe houses for victims of child trafficking.

Wilson previously worked for former Sens. Victor CristTom Lee and Jack Latvala, as well as former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government. Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

One comment

  • Sal

    February 14, 2022 at 6:45 pm

    Jennifer is the most qualified candidate we’ve seen in years, maybe decades. Maybe ever. Hard to believe she is a Republican, with all that “being normal and likable” she has going for her….

    Reply

