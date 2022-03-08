Senate blesses juvenile expunction bill

A bipartisan bill that would broaden a juvenile’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

State law currently limits expungement to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor arrest.

The bill (HB 195), however, would significantly expand expunction opportunities. Under the proposal, a minor may expunge felonies — except for forcible felonies — and multiple arrests. Forcible felonies include crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and without debate. Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry and Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith are the bill sponsors. They and Florida Juvenile Justice Association Executive Director Christian Minor helped write the bill four years ago.

“They say it takes a village,” Minor tweeted. “Thank you to each & every person who helped work juvenile diversion program expunction for FL’s 26k kids who’ll benefit. I made 2 great friends along the way who were ardent champions in Sen. Perry & Rep. Smith.”

