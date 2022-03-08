March 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate blesses juvenile expunction bill

Jason DelgadoMarch 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House amends specialty plates bill, sends it back to Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Five-year VISIT FLORIDA extension headed to Gov. DeSantis

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida and the nation react to passage of ‘parental rights’ bill, dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ by critics

Juvenile-arrest
More than 26,000 youthful offenders would benefit under the bill, according to a staff analysis.

A bipartisan bill that would broaden a juvenile’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

State law currently limits expungement to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor arrest.

The bill (HB 195), however, would significantly expand expunction opportunities. Under the proposal, a minor may expunge felonies — except for forcible felonies — and multiple arrests. Forcible felonies include crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously and without debate. Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry and Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith are the bill sponsors. They and Florida Juvenile Justice Association Executive Director Christian Minor helped write the bill four years ago.

“They say it takes a village,” Minor tweeted. “Thank you to each & every person who helped work juvenile diversion program expunction for FL’s 26k kids who’ll benefit. I made 2 great friends along the way who were ardent champions in Sen. Perry & Rep. Smith.”

Notably, this isn’t the Legislature’s first look at the measure. Lawmakers passed it last year without a single downvote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, vetoed the bill, citing public safety concerns.

“The unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” DeSantis wrote in the veto letter.

The forcible felony exception is the most significant distinction between this year’s proposal and the previous bill. The previous version did not explicitly bar the expunction of forcible felonies, though the odds of a judge providing a diversion pathway to a violent offender are slim to none.

“Otherwise the bill’s the same as last year,” Perry told the Senate Criminal Justice Committee in November.

According to a staff analysis, more than 26,000 juvenile offenders would benefit under the bill. Those offenders, proponents note, will have better job and educational opportunities without an arrest record.

“They would be able to look that college recruiter, that military recruiter in the eye, or that employer, and say that they have never been arrested for a crime,” Smith said at a February committee stop.

Arrests — even without a conviction — can make attending college, renting a home and finding employment challenging. The bill will empower youth to erase an arrest after completing a diversion program.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFive-year VISIT FLORIDA extension headed to Gov. DeSantis

nextHouse amends specialty plates bill, sends it back to Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
‘Gay is not a permanent thing’: Legislature sends controversial ‘parental rights’ bill to Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more