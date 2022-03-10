Sprinkle list: Children’s hospitals can access $85M — if they contract with all Medicaid managed care plans

Lawmakers have agreed on final health care spending issues, releasing a list of agreed to health care items that includes nearly $85 million in add-on payments for children’s hospitals willing to enter into Medicaid managed care contracts.

According to budget documents made available late Wednesday night, the money will be directed to facilities that, as of July 1, were separately licensed specialty hospitals providing comprehensive acute care services to children.

Payments to the hospitals will be distributed to the qualifying hospitals proportional.

The House included mandatory Medicaid contracting language in its Medicaid managed care rewrite, which was a non-starter for the Senate. By including the issue in the budget, it should mean that it no longer will need to be part of the Medicaid managed care rewrite, HB 7047.

The funds were included in both the House and Senate “sprinkle lists.” Sprinkle is legislative parlance for last minute funding that is sprinkled throughout the budget, usually on items that haven’t been previously discussed.

Attempts to contact the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida for a comment were not immediately successful.