Thanks, but no thanks: Disney LGBTQ+ donation refused due to ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Disney planned to give $5 million to an organization supporting LGBTQ+ rights, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek announced Wednesday in response to critics who complained he hadn’t done enough to fight against Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

But the organization set to receive the $5 million has rejected Disney’s donation and issued a blistering statement taking aim at Disney and Chapek for being silent until now.

“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Joni Madison, Interim President of the Human Rights Campaign said in a release. “While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida — including hardworking families employed by Disney — today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.”

Her statement went on to say, “HRC encourages Disney, and all employers, to continue to fight for their employees — many of whom bravely spoke out to say their CEO’s silence was unacceptable — and the LGBTQ+ community by working with us and state and local LGBTQ+ groups to ensure these dangerous anti-equality proposals that harm LGBTQ+ families and kids have no place in Florida. Every student deserves to be seen, and every student deserves an education that prepares them for health and success — regardless of who they are. This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.”

At Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting, Chapek revealed he opposed the Florida bill that limits what educators can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Chapek told shareholders Disney didn’t take a public stance but had quietly lobbied against it.

“We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” Chapek said during the meeting.

Chapek confirmed he spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the phone Wednesday and said he plans to meet in person with DeSantis to discuss how the legislation isn’t used as a weapon against children and families.

Chapek has faced heat from Disney employees and theme park fans for his silence on the issue.

In comparison, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is more outspoken than Chapek on social issues, denounced the bill on social media.

“If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy,” Iger said on Twitter on Feb. 24.