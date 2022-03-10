March 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Thanks, but no thanks: Disney LGBTQ+ donation refused due to ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Gabrielle RussonMarch 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Legislature allocates over $100 million for USF STEM programs

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried pulls in $330K in fundraising amid ‘campaign reset’

BudgetHeadlines

Randolph Bracy again gets money into budget for Ocoee massacre film project

Business man refusing money to take the bribe the concept of cor
'This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.'

Disney planned to give $5 million to an organization supporting LGBTQ+ rights, the company’s CEO Bob Chapek announced Wednesday in response to critics who complained he hadn’t done enough to fight against Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

But the organization set to receive the $5 million has rejected Disney’s donation and issued a blistering statement taking aim at Disney and Chapek for being silent until now.

“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books,” Joni Madison, Interim President of the Human Rights Campaign said in a release. “While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida — including hardworking families employed by Disney — today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.”

Her statement went on to say, “HRC encourages Disney, and all employers, to continue to fight for their employees — many of whom bravely spoke out to say their CEO’s silence was unacceptable — and the LGBTQ+ community by working with us and state and local LGBTQ+ groups to ensure these dangerous anti-equality proposals that harm LGBTQ+ families and kids have no place in Florida. Every student deserves to be seen, and every student deserves an education that prepares them for health and success — regardless of who they are. This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.”

At Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting, Chapek revealed he opposed the Florida bill that limits what educators can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Chapek told shareholders Disney didn’t take a public stance but had quietly lobbied against it.

“We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” Chapek said during the meeting.

Chapek confirmed he spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the phone Wednesday and said he plans to meet in person with DeSantis to discuss how the legislation isn’t used as a weapon against children and families.

Chapek has faced heat from Disney employees and theme park fans for his silence on the issue.

In comparison, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is more outspoken than Chapek on social issues, denounced the bill on social media.

“If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy,” Iger said on Twitter on Feb. 24.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried pulls in $330K in fundraising amid 'campaign reset'

nextLegislature allocates over $100 million for USF STEM programs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more