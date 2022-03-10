Legislative budget provides Flagler College’s ‘classical education’ institute a full ride

Classical education could be coming to St. Augustine now that the Legislature has slotted $5 million for the enterprise in its new budget, the full amount sought by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.

The Flagler College Institute for Classical Education received the appropriation as it seeks to establish a model “to be shared with other schools for focusing on first-year students, through the classical, liberal arts education lens, as a way to increase retention, and promote a balanced world-view in the higher education arena.”

Workshops and conferences, per the appropriations request, will follow once the institute is established on campus.

The $5 million will be distributed a number of different ways, with the bulk of the money going to startup costs and envisioning permanence.

Lawmakers slotted $750,000 for a five-year salary and compensation plan for an executive director of the institute. And $3.45 million would go to five full-time faculty positions and two postdoc teaching fellowships. The remaining money goes to travel and supply budgets for the principals.

The investment in human resources is no accident.

The appropriations request prioritizes “strategic hiring of key faculty trained in the classical model of education to work directly with our freshmen students in their first-year seminar courses.”

“These faculty will be trained in how to teach classical texts to first-year students, will promote free inquiry in the classroom, and instill in our students the skills needed to think critically,” the request continues.

In addition to benefits relative to critical thinking and the western tradition, jobs are also in play, per the ask, via student retention that creates a “greater economic impact.”

“We will also be hiring additional faculty, thus creating jobs. We will also be producing additional graduates with the critical thinking skills needed for the workforce,” the request contends.

This appropriation is a victory for Flagler College President John Delaney, as well as for Beth Sweeny, the newly-minted St. Augustine Beach City Commissioner who was point of contact on this project.

The lobbying effort was led by The Southern Group’s David Browning.