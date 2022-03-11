Budget conference: Lawton Chiles’s legacy resurrected in budget negotiations

Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature agreed last year to dissolve a long-standing endowment that was named after former Gov. Lawton Chiles, who led Florida in a mammoth legal battle with the nation’s tobacco companies.

In a turnabout, however, House and Senate budget negotiators agreed on Thursday to name an existing trust fund after Chiles, who was the last Democrat who served as Governor. Chiles died in 1998 while he was still in office.

“There was still some desire to recognize that work he had done,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who is from Chiles’ home county.

Stargel stated that both Sen. Ben Albritton, who is also from Polk County and in line to become Senate President in late 2024, and Sen. Jim Boyd had pushed to remember Chiles’ legacy.

“Both of them wanted to do something to continue to honor what he did way back when,” Stargel told reporters.

The fund was created at the behest of former Gov. Jeb Bush. The fund was aimed at providing perpetual support for health care programs and biomedical research. But last year Republicans agreed to scuttle the endowment and fold the money into the state’s budget stabilization fund by this summer. The State Board of Administration reported that the Chiles endowment had a value of more than $850 million at the end of 2021.

The trust fund that is being renamed after Chiles is the main account that the tobacco company payments proceeds are initially deposited into and it is under the control of the Department of Financial Services.

House and Senate budget negotiators included the honor for Chiles in a health care conforming bill (SB 2526). In that same bill they also recommended renaming the Florida Consortium of Nation Cancer Institutes Program after First Lady Casey DeSantis, who recently declared cancer free after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year. The new name will be the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program.

_______________________________________

Florida Politics reporter Gray Rohrer contributed to this report